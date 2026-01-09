If you held or are the heir or successor to a person or entity who held an ownership interest in, or a valid lien on real property that was foreclosed on and sold or retained by Clackamas County for the non-payment of real property taxes and the redemption period for that property lapsed between October 12, 2017 and January 12, 2024, you may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Lynch v. Clackamas County, Case No. 3:23-cv-01502.

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit called Martin Lynch et al. v. Clackamas County et al., Case No. 3:23-cv-01502, pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon. This class action alleges that Oregon Counties, including Clackamas County, violated Plaintiffs' rights by failing to give Plaintiffs the proceeds from the sale of the tax-foreclosed properties formerly owned by Plaintiffs that exceeded the unpaid taxes, fees, and other costs associated with those properties; or by retaining foreclosed properties worth more than the tax debt for which they were foreclosed, without payment of compensation. These claims have become known as "surplus-proceeds claims." Only Clackamas County is participating in this Settlement.

You are included as a Class Member if you owned, inherited, or held an interest in property foreclosed on and retained or sold by Clackamas County, for which the redemption period elapsed between October 12, 2017 and January 12, 2024. (Common examples of interests in real property include ownership, mortgage interests, and other types of liens.) If the original owner or interest holder is deceased or no longer exists, then heirs or successors are included as Class Members.

Each Class Member who submits a valid claim will receive a payment of the surplus proceeds from the sale of the property. The total amount of a claim cannot be calculated until all claims have been submitted and validated. Clackamas County has agreed to pay a total of $2,466,403.68 into a Settlement Fund from which payments will be made to Class Members who submit valid claims. The County has agreed that for any properties it still owns and sells in the future for an amount in excess of the taxes owed it will pay the surplus amount into the settlement fund or directly to the owner. The costs of administering the Settlement will also be paid out of the Settlement Fund. Class Members do not need to pay anything to participate in the Settlement. The lawyers for the Class intend to ask the Court for attorney fees in an amount that will not exceed 30% of the Settlement Fund. The deadline to submit a Claim is 11:59 p.m. PT on May 25, 2026.

You must complete and submit a Claim to qualify for a payment under the Settlement. Claims must be submitted online at www.ClackamasTaxForeclosureSettlement.com or mailed postmarked by 11:59 p.m. PT on May 25, 2026.

If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but you will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by March 13, 2026. You may file an objection with the Clerk of Court and explain why you do not like the Settlement. You may still participate in the Settlement by filing a Claim. Objections must be filed by March 13, 2026.

The Court has appointed Class Counsel to act on behalf of the Class. You have the right to retain your own counsel at your own expense.

The Court will hold a hearing on March 18, 2026, at 9:00 am at United States District Court for the District of Oregon, 1000 SW 3rd Ave, Portland Oregon to hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider Class Counsel's request for attorney's fees and expenses. The total amount cannot be calculated until all claims have been submitted and validated. The motion for attorneys' fees and expenses will be posted to the settlement website after it is filed. Class Members may attend the Hearing, but they aren't required to.

This is only a summary. If you have questions, need to update your address, or want more information about this lawsuit, the Settlement, and your rights under the Settlement, visit www.ClackamasTaxForeclosureSettlement.com, call (833) 754-9045 or write to: Lynch v Clackamas County, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

