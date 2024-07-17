If You or Your Company Purchased Foodservice-Sized Tuna Products (40-oz or larger) From DOT Foods, Sysco, US Foods, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, or Costco Between June 1, 2011 and December 31, 2016, You May Be Affected By a Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by the Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation.

What is this about?

The lawsuit, known as In Re: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, No. 15-MD-2670-DMS (MSB), was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. This press release concerns the Commercial Food Preparer Plaintiffs ("CFPs") action against StarKist Co. and its parent company Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd (collectively "StarKist"), and Lion Capital (Americas), Inc., Lion Capital LLP, and Big Catch Cayman LP (collectively "Lion Defendants"). The lawsuit alleges that StarKist, DWI, and the Lion Defendants, along with the previously settled Defendants, conspired to fix, raise, and maintain the prices of Foodservice-Size Packaged Tuna Products and that this resulted in purchasers paying more for these products than they otherwise would have. While denying liability, StarKist and Lion Defendants have agreed to their respective Settlements to avoid the time and expense of legal proceedings.

Who is a CFP Class Member?

CFP Class Members:

Purchased Foodservice-Size Packaged Tuna Products (40 oz. or greater) directly from DOT Foods, Sysco, US Foods, Sam's Club, Walmart, or Costco from June 1, 2011 through December 31, 2016 ; and Resided in the District of Columbia , Arizona , Arkansas , California , Florida , Iowa , Kansas , Maine , Massachusetts , Michigan , Minnesota , Mississippi , Nebraska , Nevada , New Hampshire , New Mexico , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Oregon , Rhode Island , South Carolina , South Dakota , Tennessee , Utah , Vermont , West Virginia , or Wisconsin at the time of purchase.

What does the Settlement provide?

StarKist has agreed to provide a Settlement Fund of $3,600,000. The Lion Defendants have agreed to provide a Settlement Fund of $275,000. Both Settlement Funds will provide payments to CFP Class Members whose transactional purchase histories are found in the Distributors' records and to CFP Class Members who file valid claims, and it will be used to pay for notice and Settlement Administration costs and expenses, CFP Class Counsel fees and expenses, and CFP Class Representative Service Awards.

What are your rights?

Do Nothing:

If you received a postcard showing your qualifying purchase value, then you will receive a pro rata share of the Net Settlement Funds of the StarKist and Lion Settlements based on your purchases. You do not need to resubmit your claim to receive your money. If you received a postcard but it does not show a qualifying purchase value, then you will receive no payment from the StarKist or Lion Settlements, unless you successfully file a claim, and will have no right to sue later for the claims released by the StarKist or Lion Settlements.

File a Claim or Dispute:

If you received a postcard showing your qualifying purchase value but disagree with the listed value, you may file a dispute and provide documentation of additional claims by August 30, 2024 . If you received a postcard showing that you do not have any qualifying purchase value and you wish to participate, then you must file a Claim by August 30, 2024 .

Object : Write to the Court about any aspect of either Settlement. If you object to any aspect of either Settlement, you must submit a written Objection by August 30, 2024 .

Go to a Hearing: Speak in Court about either Settlement. If you object to any aspect of either Settlement, you must submit a written Objection by August 30, 2024.

The Court will hold a hearing on November 15, 2024, to consider whether to approve the Settlements. The hearing will be held in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, before the Honorable Dana Sabraw, in the James M. Carter and Judith N. Keep United States Courthouse, 333 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 in Courtroom 13A at 1:30 pm or such other judge assigned by the Court. You do not have to appear at this hearing, but you may if you want to. This hearing date may change without further written notice to you. Consult the Settlement Website below or the Court docket in this case available through Public Access to Court Electronic Records PACER (http://www.pacer.gov),for updated information on the hearing date and time. The Settlement Website will be updated as new or changing information is received.

This is only a summary. Visit www.PackagedSeafoodAntitrustCFPClass.com , call 1-833-927-0821 or write: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation – CFP Class, c/o Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY, 10150-­5324 for additional information and details about the Settlements.

