IF YOU OWN A VEHICLE THAT WAS STORED BY THE LOUISVILLE-JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT FROM FEBRUARY 2, 2008 TO THE PRESENT, YOU COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MONEY FROM A SETTLEMENT.

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government Tow Lot Settlement.

What is the purpose of this notice?

This is about an order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky entered March 17, 2021, which certified a settlement class and granted Preliminary Approval of a settlement by Order entered March 17, 2023, Tyrome Lott v. Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, et al. This Notice is to inform you that the class action case is pending, that preliminary approval of a settlement has occurred and to advise you of your rights as a potential class member.

How do I know if I am a class member?

The members of the settlement class, as certified by the Court, include: All persons with vehicles registered to them whose vehicles were assessed a storage fee in excess of $10 for each of the first seven days a vehicle was in storage, plus a $5.00 fee per day for each additional day thereafter that a vehicle remained in storage since on or about February 2, 2008. All class members who do not exclude themselves from the class action on a timely basis (as described below) will be bound by the orders issued by the court regarding the class action. You should carefully read this entire Notice before making any decision regarding the class action lawsuit.

What is this class action lawsuit about?

The class action alleges that Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government has been overcharging for storage of vehicles impounded at the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government Tow Lot since February 2, 2008, in violation of Ordinance 76.062. The Class action is seeking a determination that the fees and charges were improper because they exceeded the limits authorized by Ordinance 72.062. The Class action also seeks reimbursement for amounts overpaid and damages. You can view the Complaint and the Court's Order at www.LottClassAction.com. Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government denies any liability to Plaintiff and the class on the claims asserted in the Complaint. No trial has been held on the merits of any allegations against Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government or its defenses. This Notice is simply to advise you of the nature of the proceedings, the Court's class certification ruling and your rights associated with that ruling; and does not imply that there has been any finding of any violation of the law by Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government specific to you or that recovery may be had by you in any amount.

What are the options of class members?

If you fit the description of a class member, you have a choice to remain a member of the class, submit a claim, request to be excluded from the class, or object to the Settlement. Any choice will have its consequences, which you should understand before making your decision.

Remain in the Class : If you wish to remain a member of the class, you do not need to do anything. By remaining a class member, you are agreeing that the claims against Louisville /Jefferson County Metro Government will be determined on a class-wide basis and will not be presented individually by you in this case or in any other action. As a member of the class, you will be bound by the terms of the settlement. If the settlement is granted approval by the Court and your claim is approved by the Administrator, you will be entitled to share in the benefits of that settlement.

: If you wish to remain a member of the class, you do not need to do anything. By remaining a class member, you are agreeing that the claims against /Jefferson County Metro Government will be determined on a class-wide basis and will not be presented individually by you in this case or in any other action. As a member of the class, you will be bound by the terms of the settlement. If the settlement is granted approval by the Court and your claim is approved by the Administrator, you will be entitled to share in the benefits of that settlement. File a Claim : If you are an eligible Settlement Class Member and you want to receive a benefit under the Settlement, you need to file a valid Claim by June 13, 2023 . You can file a claim online via the Settlement Website www.LottClassAction.com . A copy of the Claim Form can also be found on the Settlement Website, or you may also request a copy of the Claim Form by contacting the Settlement Administrator at 833-630-4781 . If you file a paper claim, your Claim Form must be postmarked no later than June 13, 2023 and addressed to Lott v. Louisville, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, PO Box 225391 New York, NY 10150-5324.

: If you are an eligible Settlement Class Member and you want to receive a benefit under the Settlement, you need to file a valid Claim by . You can file a claim online via the Settlement Website . A copy of the Claim Form can also be found on the Settlement Website, or you may also request a copy of the Claim Form by contacting the Settlement Administrator at . If you file a paper claim, your Claim Form must be postmarked no later than and addressed to Lott v. Louisville, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, PO Box 225391 10150-5324. Ask to Be Excluded : If you do not wish to participate in this class action settlement, you can request to be excluded from the class. If you choose to be excluded from the class, you will (1) not share in the benefits, if any, that class members may be entitled to as a result of the settlement of this lawsuit; and (2) you will not be bound by the settlement. If you request exclusion from the class, you will have the right to pursue individually, at your own expense, any claim you may have against Louisville /Jefferson County Metro Government. To request exclusion, you must send a written and signed notification entitled "Request for Exclusion" to the following: Lott v. Louisville Case 3:19-cv-00271-RGJ-CHL Document 89-1 Filed 02/07/23 Page 3 of 7 PageID #: 1790 c/o Kroll Settlement Administration PO Box 225391 New York, NY 10150-5324 To be valid, your Request for Exclusion must be postmarked no later than May 29, 2023 (the "Exclusion Deadline Date"), and must include your name, current address, telephone number and signature. If the request is not postmarked by the Exclusion Deadline Date, your request for exclusion will be invalid and you will be included in the class, bound by the settlement and resulting final judgment, and barred from bringing any claims against Louisville /Jefferson County Metro Government related to fees and charges for impoundment and storage services.

How do I get payment from this settlement?

To receive a Class Award, you need only to complete a Claim Form and submit it online or via U.S. Mail. You do not need to attach any documentation or provide any other proof to file a claim. If you do not want to submit a claim online, you can mail your claim to the Claim Administrator at the return address.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration