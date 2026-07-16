If you owned, inherited, or held an interest in property that was foreclosed on in Washington County for non-payment of property taxes, between October 12, 2017 and December 31, 2025, you may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Almorn Brackett v. Washington County, Case No. 3:26-cv-00554-IM.

What is this about?

A proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Almorn Brackett v. Washington County, Case No. 3:26-cv-00554-IM, is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon. This class action lawsuit alleges that many counties in Oregon violated the rights of property owners or heirs by failing to pay to the former owners or other interest holders the equity in their tax-foreclosed properties that exceeded the unpaid taxes, fees, and other costs associated with those properties. These claims have become known as "Surplus-Proceeds Claims" or "Surplus-Equity Claims." Only Washington County is participating in this Settlement.

Who is included?

You are included as a Class Member if you owned, inherited, or held an interest in property foreclosed on and sold, donated, transferred, or retained by Washington County between October 12, 2017 and December 31, 2025. (Common examples of interests in real property include ownership, mortgage interests, and other types of liens.) If the original owner or interest holder is deceased or no longer exists, then heirs or successors are included as Class Members.

What does the Settlement provide?

Each Class Member who submits a valid Claim will receive a payment of the surplus from the tax-foreclosed property. The total amount of a Claim cannot be calculated until all Claims have been submitted and validated. Washington County has agreed to pay 100% of the Surplus Proceeds obtained from most eligible properties that were sold, and 80% of the Surplus Equity from most eligible properties that were retained or transferred by Washington County, plus applicable interest, fees, and administration costs. The total Settlement Fund is $1,500,000.00. The Settlement Fund will cover payments to Class Members who submit valid Claims, the costs of administering the Settlement, and attorneys' fees which will not exceed 30% of the Settlement Fund. Class Members do not need to pay anything to participate in the Settlement. The deadline to submit a Claim is 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30, 2026.

What are your rights?

File a Claim : You must complete and submit a Claim to qualify for a payment under the Settlement. You may file your Claim online or download a Claim Form at www.WashingtonForeclosureSettlement.com . If you submit by U.S. mail, Claim Forms should be sent to Brackett v. Washington County , c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391. Claims must be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30, 2026 .

: You must complete and submit a Claim to qualify for a payment under the Settlement. You may file your Claim online or download a Claim Form at . If you submit by U.S. mail, Claim Forms should be sent to , c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391. . Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but you will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

: If you do nothing, you will receive money, but you will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement. Opt Out : If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by September 14, 2026 .

: If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, . Object : You may file an objection with the Clerk of Court and explain why you do not like the Settlement. You may still participate in the Settlement by filing a Claim. Objections must be filed by September 14, 2026.

The Court has appointed Class Counsel to act on behalf of the Class. You have the right to retain your own counsel at your own expense.

When is the Fairness Hearing?

The Court will hold a hearing on September 17, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. PT at the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, 1000 SW Third Ave., Portland, OR 97204 to hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider Class Counsel's request for attorney's fees and expenses. The total amount cannot be calculated until all Claims have been submitted and validated. The motion for attorneys' fees and expenses will be posted to the Settlement website after it is filed. Class Members may attend the Hearing, but they aren't required to.

This is only a summary. For complete instructions on how to file a Claim, opt out, or object, or if you have questions or want more information about this lawsuit, the Settlement, and your rights under the Settlement, visit www.WashingtonForeclosureSettlement.com, call (833) 930-1147, or write to: Brackett v. Washington County, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC