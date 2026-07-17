If you purchased a home that was listed on a Multiple Listing Service in the United States, and a commission was paid to any brokerage as part of the transaction, you may be entitled to a cash payment from a class action settlement

CHICAGO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You may be eligible for a cash payment from a $120,334,500 class action settlement involving the National Association of REALTORS® ("NAR") and a number of residential real estate brokerage companies (together, "Defendants"). A lawsuit entitled Tuccori et al. v. At World Properties, LLC et al., No. 1:24-cv-00150 (N.D. Ill.) asserts that the Defendants engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to raise, fix, and maintain real estate broker commissions at heightened amounts in violation of federal and state laws. The individuals who brought the lawsuit allege that the Defendants' anticompetitive conduct harmed homebuyers by inflating home prices and reducing the quality of buyer-broker services. The Defendants deny having violated the law, and the Court has not decided who is right or wrong. The Parties have agreed to settle the legal claims in the lawsuit and avoid the uncertainties and costs of continuing the lawsuit.

Who is Included?

The Settlement includes all persons who (1) purchased a home that was listed on a Multiple Listing Service ("MLS") anywhere in the United States (2) where a commission was paid to any brokerage in connection with the transaction (3) during the Class Periods, subject to certain exclusions. The date ranges for the Class Periods vary by state. Please visit www.homebuyersettlement.com to confirm whether you are a Settlement Class Member and are eligible to submit a claim.

Does this Settlement include home sellers?

No. There are different settlements that cover people who sold a home, even if they have also purchased a home. The home seller settlements were reached in other lawsuits such as Burnett et al. v. The Nat'l Ass'n of Realtors, No. 19-cv-00332 (W.D. Mo.) and Gibson et al. v. The Nat'l Ass'n of Realtors® et al., No. 4:23-cv-00788-SRB (W.D. Mo.). If you are a class member in one of the home seller settlements, you are excluded from the Settlement here and may not receive a payment from the Settlement.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you can submit a Claim online or by mail postmarked by October 27, 2026 for a Cash Payment from the $120,334,500 Global Settlement Fund.

At this time, it is not known how much each Settlement Class Member will receive or when payments will be made. The amount of each payment will depend on the number of valid claim forms, the number of properties purchased, and the amount of commissions paid in those transactions.

Other Options



Opt-Out postmarked by September 17, 2026. Submit an opt-out request if you do not want to be part of the Settlement Class. The Court will exclude Settlement Class Members who request to opt-out. The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website explains how to opt-out. If you do not opt-out, you will be bound by the Settlement and any orders or judgments.

Object by September 17, 2026. You may object to the Settlement if you do not opt-out. The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website explains how to object.

Do Nothing. You will not get a payment from the Settlement, and you will be bound by the Settlement and any orders or judgments.

Which real estate brokerages are named in the Settlement?

There are 25 residential real estate companies named in the Litigation that have agreed to the Settlement. For a full list, please visit https://homebuyersettlement.com/home/FAQ. Additionally, the Settlement releases all Released Claims that the Settlement Class members have against the NAR and its affiliates as well as the following entities provided they meet certain conditions, including that they agree to abide by certain practice changes: (i) NAR Members, Associate Members, and Member Boards that do not operate an unincorporated MLS; (ii) Realtor MLSs and non-Realtor MLSs, as described in the Opt-In Agreement; and (iii) real estate brokerages that have a REALTOR® as a Principal with membership in the NAR on the date of Class Notice and a Principal who was a Participant in any MLS during the Class Period, provided that they had not settled or been named as a defendant in any lawsuit or action alleging claims that share the same factual predicate as those asserted in the Litigation as of April 10, 2026.

When will the Settlement be approved?

On November 2, 2026, the Court will hold a final fairness hearing to decide whether to approve the Settlement, an award of attorneys' fees to Class Counsel of up to one-third of the Global Settlement Fund plus costs, service awards, and any objections. The Court will also consider service award payments of up to $7,500 to each of the Class Representatives. You or your lawyer may ask to appear at the hearing if you'd like to, but you do not have to attend.

For more information, visit www.HomeBuyerSettlement.com or call toll-free 1-877-417-7662.

SOURCE United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois Eastern Division