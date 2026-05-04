If you purchased a primary ticket for certain concert events directly from Ticketmaster or an affiliate Live Nation entity any point since 2010, a class action has been filed that may affect your rights

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

A class action lawsuit known as Popp, et al. v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster L.L.C. Case No. 22-cv-00047-GW-KES is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the "Court"). The case Popp, et. al. v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster L.L.C. was previously captioned Heckman, et al. v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster L.L.C. Plaintiffs bring this class action against Defendants Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation") and Ticketmaster LLC ("Ticketmaster") to recover alleged damages they suffered from paying allegedly supracompetitive fees on primary ticket purchases from Ticketmaster's online platforms.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster deny Plaintiffs' claims and deny any liability. The Court has not decided who is right.

Am I part of the class?

The Court has decided that the legal claims brought by Plaintiffs can proceed as a nationwide class action.

You are a class member if you meet ALL of the criteria below:

You are an individual in the United States.

You purchased a primary ticket and paid associated fees for primary ticketing services.

Your ticket was purchased for a concert event at what Plaintiffs call a "major concert venue" (defined by Plaintiffs as the top 500 United States concert venues by ticket sales according to Pollstar in any year from 2010 to the present) in the United States.

in any year from 2010 to the present) in the United States. Your ticket was purchased directly from Ticketmaster or one of its affiliated entities owned, directly or indirectly, by Live Nation.

from Ticketmaster or one of its affiliated entities owned, directly or indirectly, by Live Nation. Your ticket was purchased at any point since 2010.

Excluded from the class are Defendants; the officers, directors or employees of Defendants; any entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest; any affiliate, legal representative, heir or assign of Defendants; federal, state or local governmental entities; any judicial officer presiding over this action and the members of his/her immediate family and judicial staff; any juror assigned to this action; and any purchaser that is judicially determined in this case to be subject to an enforceable arbitration agreement with Ticketmaster or Live Nation that governs the claims asserted in Popp, et. al. v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster L.L.C., Case No. 2:22-cv-00047-GW-KES.

What are my options?

If you are a class member, you can: (1) do nothing or (2) ask to be excluded ("opt-out") from the class.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, then you will remain in the class, which will indicate that you wish to pursue your rights against Defendants in this case, and you will be bound by all past, present, and future orders, findings, and judgments in this class action, whether favorable or unfavorable. If any money is awarded to the class, through either settlement or judgment after trial, you may get a share of the award. But by staying in the class, you will give up your right to sue Defendants separately for the claims in this case, whether individually or as part of a class.

Exclude Yourself : You will NOT be bound by the Court or jury's decision. You will keep your right to sue Defendants separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. But you will not get any money or benefits that may come from a trial or settlement. To opt-out of the class, you must send a written request including: (1) a statement that "I wish to opt-out of the class in Popp, et al. v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster L.L.C." or words to similar effect that make clear your intention to be excluded from the class, (2) your full name, email address, telephone number, and mailing address, and (3) your handwritten signature and the date. Your request for exclusion must be mailed and postmarked on or before July 6, 2026 to:

Ticketmaster Fee Class Action

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91126

Seattle, WA 98111

When is the trial?

The trial date is set for July 6, 2027. For updates, please visit www.TicketmasterFeeClassAction.com. The Court appointed the law firms of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and Keller Postman LLC to represent the class as "Class Counsel." You do not need to hire your own lawyer because Class Counsel is working on your behalf. But, if you want your own lawyer, you will have to pay that lawyer. For example, you can ask your own lawyer to appear in Court for you if you want someone other than Class Counsel to speak for you.

How do I get more information?

This Notice summarizes the class action. For more information, visit www.TicketmasterFeeClassAction.com or contact Class Counsel whose contact information can be found at this website; contact the Notice Administrator at 1-833-216-4458; or access the Court docket in this case through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system at https://ecf.cacd.uscourts.gov/.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration