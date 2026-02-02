If you purchased any Glock pistol designed to shoot the following calibers: (1) 10mm, (2) 40 S&W, (3) 9mm, (4) 45 ACP, (5) 45 GAP, (6) .380, and (7) .357 Sig. in California, a lawsuit may affect your rights.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit known as Johnson v. Glock, Inc., et al., Case No.: 3:20-cv-08807-WHO is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Glock Ges.m.b.H. and Glock, Inc. (together, "Glock" or "Defendants"). The lawsuit alleges that the design of the chamber in the Glock pistols identified above renders the pistols unreasonably dangerous and unfit for their intended use, and as a result, consumers who purchased any Glock pistol designed to shoot the following calibers: (1) 10mm, (2) 40 S&W, (3) 9mm, (4) 45 ACP, (5) 45 GAP, (6) .380, and (7) .357 Sig. in the State of California overpaid for their Glock pistol. This lawsuit alleges violations of laws regarding consumer protection, failure to disclose information, unfair business practices, and false advertising, not personal injury or property damage.

Glock denies the legal claims in this lawsuit and says that the design of the chamber does not render the pistols unreasonably dangerous and unfit for their intended use. However, if you are a member of the class, your legal rights are affected, and you have a choice to make now.

Who is Included? You are a class member if you are an individual consumer who purchased any Glock pistol designed to shoot the following calibers: (1) 10mm, (2) 40 S&W, (3) 9mm, (4) 45 ACP, (5) 45 GAP, (6) .380, and (7) .357 Sig. in the State of California since introduced into the stream of commerce by Defendants. Individual consumer means a natural person, not a business entity or governmental agency.

What are my options? If you are a class member, you must choose whether to stay in the class. If you stay in the class, and money or benefits are obtained for the class, you will be notified about how you can get your share of any benefits for which you are eligible. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and you will not be able to sue Glock for the legal claims at issue in this lawsuit. If you want to stay in the class, you do not have to do anything now. To exclude yourself from the class, you must fill out and submit an "Exclusion Request" at the website or by sending a letter by mail, submitted at the website or postmarked by April 20, 2026. The Long Form Notice, available at the website, has more information on how to request to be excluded. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit if they become available, but you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in this lawsuit.

The Trial. The Plaintiff will have to prove their legal claims at a trial. The trial has not been scheduled. There is no guarantee that the Plaintiff will win, or that they will get any money for the class. Class Counsel will present the case for Plaintiff and the class, and lawyers for Glock will present on their behalf. You or your lawyer may attend the trial at your own expense, but you do not have to. If Class Counsel gets money or benefits for the class, they may ask the Court for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses. If granted by the Court, their fees and expenses will be deducted from any money obtained for the class or paid separately by Glock.

This notice is a summary. Learn more at www.GlockClassAction.com or call toll-free 1-888-894-5122.

SOURCE The United States District Court for the Northern District of California