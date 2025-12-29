If you purchased beef products between August 1, 2014 and December 31, 2019 to feed yourself, family, or friends, you may be entitled to a cash payment from Settlements

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Court-Approved Notice.

If you are eligible, you must file a claim by June 30, 2026.

Who Is Included in the Settlement?

You are included—and may be eligible for a payment—if you are a person or entity who indirectly purchased any of the following beef products for personal consumption between August 1, 2014, and December 31, 2019:

Beef (fresh or frozen) made from chuck, loin, rib, or round primal cuts . More details regarding the different beef products included in the Settlements is available at www.OverchargedForBeef.com .

(fresh or frozen) made from . More details regarding the different beef products included in the Settlements is available at . Purchased in one of the following states/jurisdictions (known as "Repealer Jurisdictions" for this case): Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"Indirectly purchased" means you did not buy the beef products directly from one of the Defendants. Instead, you bought it at a grocery store or supermarket.

What Beef Products Are NOT Included?

Any beef marketed as:

Premium: USDA Prime, organic, 100% grass-fed, Wagyu, "American-Style Kobe Beef."

USDA Prime, organic, 100% grass-fed, Wagyu, "American-Style Kobe Beef." Specialty: No Antibiotics Ever ("NAE"), antibiotic-free, kosher, halal, certified humane.

No Antibiotics Ever ("NAE"), antibiotic-free, kosher, halal, certified humane. Processed: Ground, marinated, seasoned, flavored, breaded, or cooked beef.

What is This Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit: This is an antitrust class action lawsuit that claims several beef processors—including JBS, Cargill, National Beef, and Tyson Foods—entered into a market allocation agreement and stopped competing against each other for market share. The alleged purpose and effect of this agreement was to increase their margins and increase the price consumers paid for beef.

Settlements: Two of the defendants, Tyson Foods and Cargill, have agreed to settlements totaling **$87.5 million** ($55 million from Tyson and $32.5 million from Cargill) to resolve the claims against them. They have also agreed to certain non-monetary relief.

Defendants' Position: The Court has not ruled that the Defendants did anything wrong, and the companies deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

Non-Settling Defendants: JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, Inc., and National Beef Packing Company have not settled.

What Do the Settlements Provide?

1. Cash Payment

If you are included in the Settlement Class, you can file a claim to receive a pro-rata (equal share) cash payment. This payment will be proportional to the amount of included beef you purchased during the class period.

2. How to Submit a Claim

To receive a payment, you must submit a Claim Form with all required information. Your Claim Form must be postmarked or submitted online by June 30, 2026. To submit a Claim Form online, please visit www.OverchargedForBeef.com.

What Are Your Legal Options?

1. Get a Cash Payment

You will receive a cash payment, and you give up your right to sue Cargill and Tyson over the legal claims in this lawsuit. Submit a Claim Form by June 30, 2026.

2. Opt-Out (Exclude Yourself)

You will not get a payment from these settlements, but you keep your right to sue Cargill and Tyson on your own for the legal claims in this lawsuit. Submit a written opt-out request by March 30, 2026.

3. Object to the Settlements

You will be bound by the Settlements, but you can tell the Court why you think the Settlements are unfair. Submit a written objection by March 30, 2026.

4. Do Nothing

Take no action. You will not receive a cash payment, and you will be legally bound by the Settlements, giving up your right to sue Cargill and Tyson later.

Fairness Hearing

The Court will hold a hearing on May 12, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CDT, to decide whether to officially approve the Settlements, the amount of attorneys' fees, and any service awards. You or your lawyer may attend the hearing, but you are not required to do so.

This notice is a summary. For a detailed explanation of your rights, the full definition of the Settlement Class, and how to opt-out or object, please visit the Settlement Website at www.OverchargedForBeef.com or call the toll-free number at 1-877-283-8711.

URL: www.OverchargedForBeef.com

