If you purchased Beyond Meat Products, you may be entitled to money as part of the Settlement

WHAT IS THE SETTLEMENT ABOUT?

This press release is to tell you about a proposed Settlement that has been preliminarily approved by the Court in a class action lawsuit titled In Re: Beyond Meat, Inc., Protein Content Marketing and Sales Practices Litigation, Case No. 1:23-cv-00669 (the "Action") brought on behalf of people who purchased Beyond Meat Products and filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The Action claims that the labels and related marketing of Beyond Meat Products overstate the protein content and quality. Beyond Meat denies all allegations and settled the Action to avoid costs and further litigation. The Court has not decided who is right.

WHO IS INCLUDED?

If you purchased Beyond Meat Products for household use, and not for resale or distribution between May 31, 2018 and August 14, 2024, you may be a member of the group of people affected, called the "Settlement Class," and you may be entitled to money as part of the Settlement.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Settlement makes available to Settlement Class Members $7,500,000.00 (the "Settlement Amount"), which is structured to cover and include Cash Payments to eligible claimants, Notice and Administrative Costs, Attorneys' Fees and Expenses (not to exceed one-third of the Settlement Amount), and Service Awards of $2,500 to each of the named Plaintiffs. The amount of any Cash Payment for which you may be eligible depends on whether you have proofs of purchase and how many Beyond Meat Products you purchased. Please see BeyondMeatProteinSettlement.com for details.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

Submit a Claim Form : You must file a Claim to be eligible to get a Cash Payment from the Settlement. The Claim Form must be submitted online or mailed postmarked by April 14, 2025 , 11:59pm CT . You may file your Claim Form online or download a claim form at BeyondMeatProteinSettlement.com .

: You must file a Claim to be eligible to get a Cash Payment from the Settlement. The Claim Form must be submitted online or mailed postmarked by . You may file your Claim Form online or download a claim form at . Opt-out : If you submit a request to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will get no Cash Payment. You keep the right to sue Beyond Meat about the legal claims in this case. The deadline to opt out from the Settlement Class is November 29, 2024 .

: If you submit a request to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will get no Cash Payment. You keep the right to sue Beyond Meat about the legal claims in this case. . Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you get no Cash Payment but will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and give up any right to sue Beyond Meat about the legal claims in this case.

If you do nothing, you get no Cash Payment but will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and give up any right to sue Beyond Meat about the legal claims in this case. Object: You can write to the Court about why you object to the terms of the Settlement. The deadline to object is November 29, 2024 .

You can write to the Court about why you object to the terms of the Settlement. . Attend the Hearing: You can ask to speak at the Court Hearing about the fairness of the Settlement. See BeyondMeatProteinSettlement.com for details.

For instructions on how to file a claim, object, attend the Hearing or opt-out, visit BeyondMeatProteinSettlement.com or call (833) 739-3317.

This is only a summary of the proposed Settlement. Do not contact or call the Court, the Judge, or Beyond Meat regarding the Settlement. If you have questions or want more information about the Action, the Settlement, and your rights under the Settlement, visit BeyondMeatProteinSettlement.com, call (833) 739-3317, email [email protected] or write to: In re: Beyond Meat, Inc. c/o Kroll Settlement Administration PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

