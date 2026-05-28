If you purchased in the United States consumer products or household goods, not for resale, which contained certain Fragrance Products manufactured or sold from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2023, a class action settlement may affect your rights

NEWARK, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An $11 million Settlement has been reached in a class action antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of End-User Plaintiffs with International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. ("IFF" or "Settling Defendant"). This Settlement does not dismiss legal claims against other Defendants in the lawsuit In re: Fragrance End-User Plaintiff Antitrust Litigation, Case No. 2:23-cv-16127.

The lawsuit alleges IFF and Defendants Givaudan SA, Givaudan Fragrances Corporation, Ungerer & Company, Inc., Custom Essence LLC, DSM-Firmenich AG, Firmenich International SA, Firmenich Inc., Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Symrise AG, Symrise Inc., and Symrise US LLC (together, "Defendants") conspired to fix prices of Fragrance Products in violation of federal and state antitrust laws. IFF denies any wrongdoing.

There will be no payments to the Settlement Class at this time. You will be notified later of an opportunity to file a Claim Form.

Who is Included? The Settlement Class is defined as: all Persons who, from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2023, purchased in the United States consumer products or household goods, not for resale, which contained Fragrance Products that were manufactured or sold by Defendants or their subsidiaries or affiliates, including Plaintiffs. A list of consumer products and household goods containing Fragrance Products included in the Settlement will be confirmed as the lawsuit continues and will be available at a future date at www.FragranceConsumerSettlement.com.

Your Rights and Options. You must decide whether to stay in the Settlement Class or ask to be excluded. If you do nothing, you will remain a member of the Settlement Class and may participate in the IFF Settlement and submit a Claim Form when that option is available at a later date. You will also have the opportunity to participate in any future settlements or judgments obtained by End-User Plaintiffs against other Defendants in the lawsuit.

If you do not want to be part of the Settlement, you need to ask to be excluded from the Settlement Class. If you exclude yourself, you will not get any money or benefits from this Settlement. However, you may be able to sue or continue to sue the IFF Released Parties on your own. If you exclude yourself, you will not be legally bound by the Court's judgments in this Settlement. The deadline to exclude yourself is July 27, 2026.

If you do not exclude yourself and are a Settlement Class Member, you can tell the Court you do not agree with all or any part of the Settlement and/or attorneys' fees, costs, and service awards. To object, you must file your timely written objection by August 17, 2026. More information on how to exclude yourself or object is available at www.FragranceConsumerSettlement.com.

The Court will hold a "Fairness Hearing" on September 15, 2026, to decide whether to approve the Settlement and attorneys' fees, costs, and service awards. You may attend and you may ask to speak if you file an objection, but you do not have to.

This Notice summarizes the lawsuit and the proceedings. You can get additional information by visiting www.FragranceConsumerSettlement.com or by calling 1-877-269-9876.

URL// www.FragranceConsumerSettlement.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the District of New Jersey