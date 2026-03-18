If you purchased JUUL pods, not devices or JUUL pods sold in JUUL kits containing devices, from a brick-and-mortar retail store, such as a convenience store, gas station, or vape shop for personal use and not resale, from October 25, 2018, through March 29, 2024, a class action lawsuit may affect your rights

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, 2026, the Hon. William H. Orrick of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California entered an order in an antitrust class action against Juul Labs, Inc. ("JLI") and Altria, Inc. ("Altria") (collectively, the "Defendants") certifying classes of consumers (the "Consumer Classes") of pre-filled non-reusable e-liquid cartridges used in nicotine e-vapor products and devices manufactured by JLI ("JUUL pods").

JUUL Pods Class Action

This lawsuit on behalf of consumers alleges that JLI and Altria violated antitrust laws by conspiring to restrain competition and entered into a transaction that substantially lessened competition in the market for Closed System E-Vapor Products. E-Vapor Products are electronic devices that deliver nicotine to a user by vaporizing a liquid nicotine solution. In a closed system, the liquid is contained in a pre-filled, sealed cartridge, pod, or tank. A list of JUUL pods included is available at www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com.

The lawsuit also alleges that, as a direct result of Defendants' anticompetitive conduct, consumers who purchased JUUL pods paid higher prices for them that they would have absent Defendants' anticompetitive conduct.

Defendants deny these allegations and assert that they did not violate any laws and that the transaction at issue did not have anticompetitive effects or result in higher prices for JLI pods. A complete description of the legal claims and defenses at issue in this lawsuit is contained in the case documents available at www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com.

Defendants have stated their intention to petition the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit for appellate review of the Court's order certifying the Consumer Classes.

Who is Included? The Court has certified a multistate Cartwright Act Class consisting of all persons and entities in the States of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin who purchased JUUL pods, excluding devices or JUUL kits containing devices ("JUUL Pods"), indirectly from JLI , for personal use and not resale, from October 25, 2018 through March 29, 2024 (the "Class Period").

"Indirectly purchased" means you did not buy the JUUL pod directly from JLI. Instead, you bought the JUUL pod at a brick-and-mortar retailer that sold JUUL pods such as grocery stores, supermarkets, liquor stores, or gas stations.

The Court also certified separate state classes of consumers in California, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island who purchased Juul pods indirectly. State specific class information is available at www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com.

You may be included in the multistate Cartwright Act Class as well as in a state class if you are in one of those other states. However, if the Plaintiffs are successful, each class member is only entitled to recover once for his, her, or its damages.

If you purchased JUUL pods directly from JLI through JLI's website, you may also be a member of a separate class action on behalf of direct purchasers that is proceeding in the same lawsuit. If you choose to opt out of this class action, you will still be included in the direct purchaser class action unless you separately opt out of that class as well. Conversely, if you choose to opt out of the direct purchaser class action, you will still be included in the Consumer Classes unless you separately choose to opt out. Information about the direct purchaser class can be found at www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com.

What are my options? If you are a member of any of the Consumer Classes, you must choose whether to stay in the classes. If you stay in the Consumer Classes, and money or benefits are obtained for the Consumer Classes in the future, you will be notified about how you can share in any benefits for which you are eligible. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and you will not be able to sue Defendants for the legal claims at issue in this lawsuit. If you want to stay in the Consumer Classes, you do not have to do anything. To exclude yourself from the Consumer Classes, you must submit request for exclusion, either in writing postmarked or electronically submitted by May 20, 2026. Please note per the United States Postal Service, mail may not be postmarked the day it is deposited in a mailbox or at a local post office. Postmarks occur when mail reaches a processing facility. To meet a postmark deadline, mail at least a week prior to a postmark deadline, get a manual postmark in-person at any post office, or mail via Certified Mail.

The long form notice, is available at www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com, and more information on how to request to be excluded, is available there. If you exclude yourself from the Consumer Classes, you cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit if they become available in the future and you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in this lawsuit.

Do I have a lawyer in this lawsuit? Yes, the Court has appointed Robin F. Zwerling of the law firm Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling, LLP as Class Counsel to represent you and the Consumer Classes for the purposes of this lawsuit. You may hire your own lawyer at your own cost and expense if you want someone other than Class Counsel to represent you in this lawsuit.

Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling, LLP

Robin F. Zwerling

41 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10010

The Trial. If the lawsuit is not resolved by a settlement or otherwise, the Plaintiffs will have to prove their legal claims at a trial. The trial has been scheduled for September 28, 2026. This date may change. There is no guarantee that the Plaintiffs will win, or that they will get any money for the Consumer Classes. Class Counsel and other counsel for the Plaintiffs will present the case for Plaintiffs, and lawyers for the Defendants will present defenses on their behalf. You or your lawyer may attend the trial at your own expense, but you do not have to. If money or benefits are recovered for the Consumer Classes, Class Counsel may ask the Court for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses. If granted by the Court, attorneys' fees and expenses will be deducted from any money obtained for the Consumer Classes or paid separately by Defendants.

This Notice summarizes the lawsuit and the proceedings. You can get additional information by visiting www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com, by calling 1-877-239-5587 or by writing to:

In re: Juul Labs, Inc. Antitrust Litigation

Indirect Purchaser Plaintiff Class

Notice Administrator

PO Box 2119

Portland, OR 97208-2119

You may also access the court docket in this lawsuit, for a fee, through the Court's Public Access to Electronic Records (PACER) system at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov. To learn about PACER and register for a PACER account, go to https://www.Pacer.gov. Once you have a PACER account, you can access and retrieve documents from the Court's docket for the lawsuit at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl.

You can also access and retrieve documents from the Court's docket by visiting the office of the Clerk of the Court for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 280 South 1st Street, San Francisco, CA 95113, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding court holidays.

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE

URL: www.JUULAntitrustConsumer.com

SOURCE The United States District Court for the Northern District of California