If you purchased PVC Pipe, you may have paid too much. An antitrust settlement may affect you.

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit called In re PVC Pipe Antitrust Litigation, No. 1:24-cv-07639 (the "Lawsuit"), which is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the "Court") against Oil Price Information Service, LLC ("OPIS" or "Settling Defendant"). This Settlement applies only to OPIS and does not dismiss claims against other Defendants in the Lawsuit. End-User Plaintiffs allege that OPIS, Converter Defendants, and their co-conspirators conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price of PVC Pipe from January 1, 2021, to May 16, 2025, with the intent and expected result of increasing prices of PVC Pipe sold in the United States and its territories, in violation of federal antitrust laws and various state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

If you are an End-User Settlement Class member, your rights will be affected by this case.

Who is an End-User Settlement Class member?

End-User Class members include all purchasers of PVC pipe in the United States between January 1, 2021 through May 16, 2025 who fall into any of the following categories:

All public water systems that purchased PVC Pipe for end use, including in connection with the treatment or supply of water; All public wastewater systems that purchased PVC pipe for end use, including for the collection, disposal, or treatment of wastewater; All suppliers of public energy or electricity that purchased PVC pipe for end use, including in connection with the supply of electricity for public consumption; or All purchasers of PVC Pipe that purchased from a seller who purchased the product indirectly from Defendants.

What are your options?

The Settlement requires OPIS to pay $3,000,000 collectively to two classes (the End-User Settlement Class and a separate Non-Converter Seller Purchaser Settlement Class, as defined in the Settlement Agreement), and provide cooperation in the ongoing litigation against the remaining Defendants.

If you do nothing , you will remain in the End-User Settlement Class and may be eligible for a future payment after the Court has approved a claim process.





, you will remain in the End-User Settlement Class and may be eligible for a future payment after the Court has approved a claim process. If you remain in the End-User Settlement Class , you will be bound by the Settlement as it concerns the End-User Settlement Class, and you may not pursue a lawsuit on your own against OPIS about the claims in the Lawsuit.





, you will be bound by the Settlement as it concerns the End-User Settlement Class, and you may not pursue a lawsuit on your own against OPIS about the claims in the Lawsuit. If you DO NOT want to be an End-User Settlement Class member, you must exclude yourself. Your exclusion request must be received no later than April 9, 2026. You cannot exclude yourself by phone or by email. If you make a proper request for exclusion, you will not be legally bound by the Settlement.



Full instructions on how to exclude yourself or your business are available at www.EndUserPVCLitigation.com.

Do End-User Settlement Class members need to hire a lawyer?

End-User Settlement Class members are represented by End-User Class Counsel. You will not be personally responsible for their fees and expenses. A copy of the motion for reimbursement of litigation expenses will be available at www.EndUserPVCLitigation.com.

You may hire your own attorney, at your own expense. If you hire a lawyer to speak for you or to appear in Court, your lawyer must file a Notice of Appearance.

The Court's fairness hearing.

The Court will hold a fairness hearing on June 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central in Courtroom 1425 at the Everett McKinley Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn, Chicago, Illinois 60604 to consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. If there are objections, the Court will consider them then. Any attorneys' fees, costs, expenses, and service awards that the Court orders, plus the costs to administer the Settlement, will come out of the Settlement Fund.

This is only a summary. More details about the proposed Settlement and instructions on how to object or exclude yourself are available at www.EndUserPVCLitigation.com or by calling (833) 621-8556. You may also write with questions to PVC – End User Class Settlement Notice, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

