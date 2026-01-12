Settlement Announced in 23andMe Cyber Security Incident Litigation.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration.

A Settlement has been reached with 23andMe, Inc. (now known as "Chrome") in a class action lawsuit over the Cyber Security Incident announced by 23andMe in October 2023, which resulted in the unauthorized access to certain Personal Information of approximately 6.4 million United States customers.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you (a) were a 23andMe customer at any time between May 1, 2023 through October 1, 2023; (b) resided in the U.S. during this time; and (c) received notice from 23andMe that your personal information was compromised.

If approved, the Settlement will provide:

Five years of free Privacy & Medical Shield + Genetic Monitoring;

Reimbursement of up to $10,000 for documented out-of-pocket expenses related to the Cyber Security Incident;

Cash payments of up to $165 if you received notice that your health information was affected; and

If you were a resident of Alaska, California, Illinois, or Oregon between May 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, you could get a cash payment estimated at $100.

You must submit a Claim Form by February 17, 2026 to receive cash benefits. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.23andMeDataSettlement.com or printed from the Settlement Website and mailed to the address on the form. You can enroll in the multi-year monitoring service at any time during the five-year term of service, and you are encouraged to pre-enroll in this service now by filling out the Claim Form at www.23andMeDataSettlement.com.

For more information, visit www.23andMeDataSettlement.com or call 1-833-621-5792.

