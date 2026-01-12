Settlement Announced in 23andMe Cyber Security Incident Litigation.

News provided by

Kroll Settlement Administration

Jan 12, 2026, 09:27 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration.

A Settlement has been reached with 23andMe, Inc. (now known as "Chrome") in a class action lawsuit over the Cyber Security Incident announced by 23andMe in October 2023, which resulted in the unauthorized access to certain Personal Information of approximately 6.4 million United States customers.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you (a) were a 23andMe customer at any time between May 1, 2023 through October 1, 2023; (b) resided in the U.S. during this time; and (c) received notice from 23andMe that your personal information was compromised.

If approved, the Settlement will provide:

  • Five years of free Privacy & Medical Shield + Genetic Monitoring;
  • Reimbursement of up to $10,000 for documented out-of-pocket expenses related to the Cyber Security Incident;
  • Cash payments of up to $165 if you received notice that your health information was affected; and
  • If you were a resident of Alaska, California, Illinois, or Oregon between May 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, you could get a cash payment estimated at $100.

You must submit a Claim Form by February 17, 2026 to receive cash benefits. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.23andMeDataSettlement.com or printed from the Settlement Website and mailed to the address on the form. You can enroll in the multi-year monitoring service at any time during the five-year term of service, and you are encouraged to pre-enroll in this service now by filling out the Claim Form at www.23andMeDataSettlement.com.

For more information, visit www.23andMeDataSettlement.com or call 1-833-621-5792.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

If you held or are the heir or successor to a person or entity who held an ownership interest in, or a valid lien on real property that was foreclosed on and sold or retained by Clackamas County for the non-payment of real property taxes and the redemption period for that property lapsed between October 12, 2017 and January 12, 2024, you may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement

The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Lynch v. Clackamas County, Case No. 3:23-cv-01502. A Settlement...

IF YOU ARE OR WERE A ROBINHOOD ACCOUNTHOLDER BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 1, 2016 AND SEPTEMBER 1, 2018, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding In re Robinhood Order Flow Litigation, Master File...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics