If You Purchased Ready-Mix Concrete Directly From Lafarge, Argos, Coastal, Thomas, Evans Or Elite In The Greater Savannah Area From January 1, 2010 Through July 31, 2016, A Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CohenMalad, LLP, Heins Mills & Olson, P.L.C., and Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP announce a settlement has been reached with Elite Concrete, LLC ("Elite"), in a class action lawsuit against Elite, Thomas Concrete, Inc., Thomas Concrete of South Carolina, Inc. ("Thomas"), Evans Concrete ("Evans"), Lafarge North America, Inc. ("Lafarge"), Argos USA LLC, Argos Ready Mix LLC ("Argos"), and Coastal Concrete Southeast II, LLC ("Coastal"), claiming that, from January 1, 2010 through July 31, 2016, these companies participated in an unlawful conspiracy to raise, fix, maintain, or stabilize the price of Ready-Mix Concrete sold from certain Subject Plants. The lawsuit, entitled Pro Slab, Inc., et al. v. Argos USA LLC, et al., Case No. 2:17-cv-03185-BHH ("Lawsuit"), is pending in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.

The Lawsuit affects the rights of direct purchasers of Ready-Mix Concrete from Lafarge, Argos, Coastal, Thomas, Evans and Elite. Elite has agreed to a settlement (the "Settlement"). The Lawsuit will continue against other Defendants that have not already settled.

Who is included? You are a "Settlement Class Member" if you purchased Ready-Mix Concrete directly from one or more of several "Subject Plants" at any time from and including January 1, 2010 through and including July 31, 2016. A list of the Subject Plants can be found at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com.

What does the Settlement provide? Elite has agreed to pay $750,000 ("Elite Settlement Amount") to resolve the Lawsuit. If the Settlement is approved and becomes final, information about the proposed distribution of the Settlement Amount will be provided to known Settlement Class Members with contact information on file, along with a Claim Form and instructions for completing a claim. Settlement Class Member payments will be made after deducting Court-approved Class Counsel's attorneys' fees and expenses, notice and administrative costs and class representative payments from the Settlement Amount.

What are my options? You may (1) participate in the Settlement and receive your portion of the Settlement Amount when it becomes available, (2) request to exclude yourself from the Settlement, or (3) object to the Settlement.

Participate in the Settlement . If you wish to participate in the Settlement, you do not need to do anything now. If the Settlement is approved and becomes final, a Claim Form and instructions for completing a claim will be mailed at a later date to known Settlement Class Members with contact information on file. If you did not receive a Notice by U.S. Mail, but believe you are a Settlement Class Member, you should contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-999-5317, or [email protected], or by mail at Pro Slab, Inc., et al. v. Argos USA LLC, et al. Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 301172, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1172 to provide contact information in order to directly receive future communications about the Settlement and a Claim Form, and to receive communications about any future settlements or other significant developments in the Lawsuit.

Exclude Yourself from the Settlement . If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by April 6, 2026. Unless you exclude yourself, you will not be able to bring your own lawsuit against Elite for any claim released by the Settlement. Instructions on how to exclude yourself from the Settlement are available at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com.

Object to the Settlement . If you wish to object to the Settlement, you must mail a written objection to Class Counsel, Counsel for Elite, and the Court. Objections must be postmarked by April 6, 2026. Instructions on how to object to the Settlement are available at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com.

The Court's Fairness Hearing. The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on June 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. At this hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for up to 1/3 of the Settlement Amount in attorneys' fees plus litigation expenses, and incentive payments to the class representatives. Litigation expenses to date total approximately $4.2 million. Settlement Class Counsel will seek reimbursement from the Elite Settlement of some or all of the portion of these expenses that are not already reimbursed from earlier Lafarge, Thomas and Evans Settlements. The petition for fees, expenses and incentive payments will be available on the Settlement Website. You may appear at the Fairness Hearing, but you do not have to. You also may hire your own attorney, at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the Fairness Hearing. Additional instructions on how to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing are available at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com, or you may contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-999-5317, or [email protected].

Please do not contact the Court regarding this Notice.

www.SavannahConcreteCase.com

SOURCE CohenMalad, LLP, Heins Mills & Olson, P.L.C., and Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP