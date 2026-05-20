If You Purchased Ready-Mix Concrete Directly From Lafarge, Argos, Coastal, Thomas, Evans Or Elite In The Greater Savannah Area From January 1, 2010 Through July 31, 2016, You May Be Entitled to Share in the Distribution of Settlement Proceeds.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CohenMalad, LLP, Heins Mills & Olson, P.L.C., and Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP announce the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina has granted final approval to settlements with Lafarge North America, Inc. ("Lafarge"), Thomas Concrete, Inc. and Thomas Concrete of South Carolina, Inc. (together, "Thomas") and Evans Concrete, LLC ("Evans") (collectively, the "Settlements"), and has approved a plan of distribution of the amounts paid pursuant to those Settlements.

The Settlements are part of a class action lawsuit against Lafarge, Thomas, Evans, Argos USA LLC and Argos Ready Mix LLC (together, "Argos"), Coastal Concrete Southeast II, LLC ("Coastal") and Elite Concrete, LLC ("Elite"), which claims that these companies participated in an unlawful conspiracy to raise, fix, maintain, or stabilize the price of Ready-Mix Concrete from January 1, 2010 through July 31, 2016. The lawsuit is entitled Pro Slab, Inc., et al. v. Argos USA LLC, et al., Case No. 2:17-cv-03185-BHH ("Lawsuit"). Lafarge, Thomas, Evans, Argos, Coastal and Elite are collectively the "Defendants."

Who is eligible to submit a Claim? You are a "Settlement Class Member" and eligible to file a Claim Form to share in distributions from the Settlements if you purchased Ready-Mix Concrete directly from one or more of several "Subject Plants" operated by any of the Defendants at any time from January 1, 2010 through and including July 31, 2016 (the "Class Period"). A list of the Subject Plants can be found at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com.

If you previously requested exclusion from one or more of the Settlements, you are not eligible to file a Claim Form and receive distributions from that Settlement.

How do I submit a Claim? All Settlement Class Members who wish to receive any of the Lafarge, Thomas or Evans Settlement funds recovered in the Lawsuit MUST submit a Claim Form by:

Visiting the Settlement Website at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com to complete a Claim Form and file your claim online by August 13, 2026; or





Requesting a Claim Form from the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-999-5317 or [email protected] , completing and signing the Claim Form, and mailing it to the Settlement Administrator so that it is postmarked by August 13, 2026.

Please visit the Settlement Website at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com for more information about filing a Claim Form.

Are all of my purchases from the Defendants eligible for Claims? Settlement Class Member distributions will be based on the amount of their "Qualifying Purchases" of Ready-Mix Concrete, which are those direct purchases of Ready-Mix Concrete from one of the Subject Plants during the Class Period for which a completed and signed Claim Form has been submitted. "Qualifying Purchases" do not include materials or products other than Ready-Mix Concrete, such as separately charged admixtures, material additives or building materials, or separately charged service fees. However, Qualifying Purchases do include environmental fees, fuel surcharges and minimum load charges.

How are Qualifying Purchases determined? For many Settlement Class Members, the amount of their Qualifying Purchases can be determined from records provided by the Defendants. To find out if Qualifying Purchase information is available for you from the Defendants' records, visit the Settlement Website at www.SavannahConcreteCase.com to begin the claims process, or contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-999-5317 or [email protected].

Qualifying Purchase information from Defendants' records is incomplete for some Settlement Class Members. If you believe the information available from Defendants' records does not include some or all of your Qualifying Purchases, you will have the opportunity to submit a Claim Form with supporting documentation identifying additional Qualifying Purchases.

How much will I receive from the Settlements? The amount a Settlement Class Member will receive from the Settlements will be determined by dividing the amount of their Qualifying Purchases by the total amount of other Settlement Class Members' Qualifying Purchases to calculate a pro rata percentage, which will then be applied to the funds available for distribution from the Settlements.

Because the pro rata amount a Settlement Class Member will receive depends on the amounts of other Settlement Class Members' Qualifying Purchases, it is not possible to determine the amount of any distributions until after all Claim Forms are submitted and processed.

Please Act Promptly. Your Eligibility to Share in Settlement Distributions is Limited By the Deadlines Stated Above.

Please do not contact the Court regarding this Notice.

SOURCE CohenMalad, LLP, Heins Mills & Olson, P.L.C., and Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP