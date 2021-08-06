If you purchased Schiff Move Free® Advanced glucosamine supplements you may be entitled to cash payments from a class action settlement

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you purchased Schiff Move Free® Advanced, Move Free® Advanced Plus MSM, or Move Free® Advanced Plus MSM & Vitamin D from May 28, 2015 to June 24, 2021, you may be a "Class Member" and entitled to receive a cash payment from a class action settlement. In Yamagata v. Reckitt Benckiser, LLC, Case No. 3:17-cv-03529-VC (N.D. Cal.), the court preliminarily approved the Settlement of a class action lawsuit involving claims that these Schiff Move Free® Advanced supplements were falsely advertised. The defendant in the lawsuit denies these claims.

To determine if you are a Class Member, view the Detailed Notice and the Settlement Agreement at www.MoveFreeAdvancedSettlement.com or call toll-free 1-855-435-0524.

What can I get? There is a $50 million Settlement Fund. For each bottle purchased (for purposes other than resale), Class Members may receive a cash payment of $22. No proof of purchase is required for claims of up to three units (for a total of $66 in cash). These award amounts may increase or decrease depending on the number of claims made and other factors explained in the Settlement Agreement.

How do I get a cash payment? You must submit a Claim Form to receive a cash payment. Claim Forms can be submitted online at www.MoveFreeAdvancedSettlement.com or by mail. The deadline to submit a Claim Form is November 8, 2021.

What are my other options? If you don't want any benefits or to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must submit an Exclusion Request postmarked or submitted online at www.MoveFreeAdvancedSettlement.com by October 14, 2021. You may also write to the Court if you wish to object to the Settlement by October 14, 2021. The Court will require only substantial compliance with the requirements for submitting an objection. If you exclude yourself, then you cannot receive any benefits, but you do not release any potential rights to sue Reckitt Benckiser LLC relating to the legal claims in the lawsuit.

The Court will hold a hearing on October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. At that hearing, the Court will consider whether to approve this Settlement and whether to approve requested attorneys' fees of 25% of the Settlement Fund plus reimbursement of costs and requested Class Representative awards of $500 and $7,500. You may appear at the hearing, but you don't have to. The Court has appointed attorneys from the law firm Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, LLP to represent the Class ("Class Counsel"). You will not be charged for these lawyers. If you want your own lawyer, you may hire one at your expense.

If you have any questions, please visit www.MoveFreeAdvancedSettlement.com or call 1-855-435-0524.

SOURCE: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA – SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

