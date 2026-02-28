If You Suffered Damage From The Earthquakes in Oklahoma Between January 29, 2019 And the Effective Date, You May Be Eligible For A Payment From A Class Action Settlement.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poynter Law Group announces that a total of $2.6 million in class settlements have been reached in a class action lawsuit about whether certain Defendants operated wastewater disposal wells that allegedly contributed to causing the 5.1m earthquake near Prague, Oklahoma on February 2, 2024, and also in other areas in Oklahoma occurring within the Settlement Class Period. The Settlements resolve any and all claims against Freedom Energy, Montclair, New Dominion, and H&P (the "Settling Defendants") alleged to arise from earthquakes that occurred between January 19, 2019 and the Effective Date, with epicenters within the State of Oklahoma, including but not limited to the 5.1m earthquake near Prague, Oklahoma, on February 2, 2024. The Settling Defendants dispute and deny all of the allegations made by the Plaintiff.

What Are My Legal Rights?

Submit a Claim Form. If you are included in the Class and wish to receive a payment from the Settlements, you must file a Claim Form by July 28, 2026. Claim Forms may be filed online at www.OklahomaEarthquakesLawsuits2024.com. If you have previously submitted a claim in the Salzman, et al. v. Freedom, et al. Settlement, you do not need to submit a new claim; however, if you wish to amend your Claim Form, you must submit a new Claim Form and supporting documentation by visiting the Settlement Website.

Exclude yourself. To exclude yourself from the Settlements, you must mail your exclusion request postmarked no later than March 30, 2026, to the address below.

Object. If you are included in the Class, you may object to the Settlements or any of their terms. Your objection, along with any supporting material you wish to submit, must be filed with the Court with a copy delivered to Class Counsel and Settling Defendants' Counsel postmarked no later than March 30, 2026, to the address below.

Go to a Hearing. You may ask the Court for permission to speak at the Final Approval Hearing. To do so, you must send a letter stating that it is your "Notice of Intent to Appear," postmarked no later than March 30, 2026, to the address below.

Do Nothing. Get no benefits. Give up any rights you might have to ever sue any Settling Defendants about the legal claims addressed in this case and resolved by the Settlements.

This Notice summarizes the proposed Settlements. More details are available in the Settlement Agreements. You can get a complete copy of the Settlement Agreements and other information at www.OklahomaEarthquakeslawsuits2024.com. If you have additional questions or want to request a Claim Form, you can visit the Settlement Website at www.OklahomaEarthquakesLawsuits2024.com, call the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-777-6403, or write to the Settlement Administrator at: Salzman Class Action Settlement, Attn: Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 301132, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1132.

