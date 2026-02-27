Largest Data Breach Incident in History Exposes Sensitive Health and Medical Treatment Information -Poynter Law Group Investigates the Impact on Arkansans

News provided by

Poynter Law Group

Feb 27, 2026, 16:01 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poynter Law Group is investigating reports of a data breach of health and medical treatment data affecting thousands of Arkansans. Recently, Conduent Business Services reported a data breach of data occurring between October 2024 to January 2025. Even though the breach of its systems occurred more than one year ago, Conduent didn't report the breach until earlier this month. 

Residents of Arkansas are known to be within the 25 million Americans having their personal and medical information exposed on the dark web. Take precaution by considering a fraud alert with credit bureaus and consistently checking your credit report. 

If you have received or later receive a letter notifying you that your personal information has been compromised in Conduent's data breach, you are encouraged to contact Poynter Law Group for a free consultation at (501) 812-3943 or visit www.poynterlawgroup.com/contact

Poynter Law Group is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and focuses much of its practice on data breach investigations and class action cases designed to remedy public exposure of private information.

This is an advertisement for legal services. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Poynter Law Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

If You Suffered Damage From The Earthquakes in Oklahoma Between January 19, 2019, And the Effective Date, You May Be Eligible For A Payment From Class Action Settlements.

Poynter Law Group announces that Citizens of Oklahoma that owned real estate property in the state of Oklahoma and which property or properties...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics