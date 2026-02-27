Largest Data Breach Incident in History Exposes Sensitive Health and Medical Treatment Information -Poynter Law Group Investigates the Impact on Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poynter Law Group is investigating reports of a data breach of health and medical treatment data affecting thousands of Arkansans. Recently, Conduent Business Services reported a data breach of data occurring between October 2024 to January 2025. Even though the breach of its systems occurred more than one year ago, Conduent didn't report the breach until earlier this month.

Residents of Arkansas are known to be within the 25 million Americans having their personal and medical information exposed on the dark web. Take precaution by considering a fraud alert with credit bureaus and consistently checking your credit report.

Residents of Arkansas who have received or later receive a letter notifying them that their personal information has been compromised in Conduent's data breach

