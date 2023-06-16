If you took an online exam in Illinois using Respondus Monitor® you may be entitled to compensation as part of a class action settlement

News provided by

Kroll Settlement Administration

16 Jun, 2023, 10:27 ET

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Respondus Settlement.

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit claiming that Respondus violated an Illinois law called the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA") by collecting biometric identifiers and/or biometric information through the use of its Respondus Monitor® application without complying with BIPA's requirements. Respondus denies it did anything wrong, or that it ever collected or possessed any biometric data that could be subject to BIPA. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong.

Who is included?
You are included in the Settlement if you took an exam using Respondus Monitor® while physically present in the state of Illinois at any time between November 11, 2015 and June 2, 2023 (the "Class Period").

If the Court approves the Settlement, members of the Class who submit Approved Claims will receive one payment of an equal, or pro rata, share of a $6,250,000 Settlement Fund that Respondus has agreed to establish, after all Settlement Administration Expenses, Service Awards, and Fee Award have been paid. Individual payments to Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form are estimated to be $50.00, depending on the number of Approved Claims submitted.

What are my options?
If you are an eligible Class Member, the only way to receive a payment is to submit a Claim Form either online or by mail before August 30, 2023. Claim Forms can be submitted online at BIPA-examsettlement.com, or you can download a Claim Form and mail it to: Veiga, et al. v. Respondus, Inc. c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

If you do nothing, you will not receive a payment under the Settlement and you will give up your rights to sue Defendant about the issues in this case.

If you want to exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will receive no payment, but you will keep the right to participate in another lawsuit against Defendant about the claims at issue in this case. You must send a written request to be excluded by July 31, 2023.

If you do not like the Settlement you can Object. You may file a written objection no later than July 31, 2023, to tell the Court why you believe the proposed Settlement is unfair, unreasonable, or inadequate and may appear and object at the Final Approval Hearing if you provide notice of your intent to do so in your written objection.

The Court will hold the Final Approval Hearing at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) on August 31, 2023, before the Honorable Timothy J. McJoynt in Room 2008 at the DuPage County Courthouse and Administration Building, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, or via remote means as instructed by the Court. The Court will determine whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the Class. At the hearing, the Court will hear any objections and arguments concerning the fairness of the proposed Settlement, including those related to the amount requested by Class Counsel for Fee Award and the Service Awards to the Class Representatives. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to.

This is only a summary. For more information about the settlement and benefits, visit BIPA-examsettlement.com or call toll-free 1-833-747-6499.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration

Also from this source

Si utilizó el motor de búsqueda de Google del 25 de octubre de 2006 al 30 de septiembre de 2013, podría obtener dinero de un acuerdo de demanda colectiva.

If you used Google's Search Engine from October 25, 2006 to September 30, 2013, you could get cash from a class action Settlement.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.