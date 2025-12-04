If you were enrolled in a recurring billing program for certain consumer products from 2009 to present, you may be entitled to benefits from a Settlement

The consumer products included personal care products, electronic cigarettes, and dietary, health, or beauty supplements related to weight loss, muscle development, hair growth, skin care, sexual performance, and cognitive abilities.

A Court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A $33 million global settlement has been reached in a pair of consolidated lawsuits against Wells Fargo & Company and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (together, "Defendants"), including a class action filed on behalf of consumers by various individuals and another lawsuit filed by a court-appointed receiver. These lawsuits allege that Defendants assisted the "Apex Entities," "Triangle Entities," and "Tarr Entities" (which misled consumers into monthly subscriptions and products), by opening bank accounts for dozens of companies and transferring millions of dollars into their third-party bank accounts. Defendants deny all of the claims in the lawsuits and deny any wrongdoing or liability.

Why is There a Settlement?

If you were enrolled in a recurring billing program for certain consumer products, you may be entitled to benefits. Post this

Plaintiffs and Defendants do not agree about the claims or allegations made in this lawsuit. The lawsuit has not gone to trial, and the Court has not decided whether Plaintiffs' claims have merit, and has not decided whether Plaintiffs or Defendants are right, or what, if any damages might be awarded if Plaintiffs are right. Plaintiffs and Defendants have agreed to a settlement, subject to the Court's approval, to avoid the uncertainty, burden, and expense of further protracted litigation.

Am I a Class Member?

You are a class member if you were enrolled in recurring billing by any of the Tarr Entities, Triangle Entities, or Apex Entities from 2009 to present. A list of the Tarr Entities, Triangle Entities, Apex Entities and the products sold can be found at www.FreeTrialRecurringBillingSettlement.com .

How Do I Participate in the Settlement?

Class Members who previously received a payment from the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") refund program in connection with the FTC's prior lawsuits against the Triangle or Apex Entities do not need to submit a Claim Form to be eligible to receive Settlement benefits. You are eligible to receive an additional payment, which may be provided to you through the FTC's existing refund programs in their prior cases against Apex and Triangle.

Class Members who (i) did not receive a payment from the FTC refund programs in connection with the FTC's prior lawsuits against the Triangle or Apex Entities, and/or (ii) were enrolled in recurring billing with a Tarr Entity, must submit a timely and valid Claim Form to be eligible to receive Settlement benefits.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

If the Settlement is approved by the Court, and you do not exclude yourself from the Class, you may be eligible for the following Settlement benefits.

With Documentation : If you were enrolled in recurring billing for any of the identified entities, you must submit a timely and valid Claim Form with documentation supporting your out-of-pocket losses to be eligible for a potential pro rata (a legal term meaning proportional share) cash payment based on your documented loss.

Without Documentation : If you were enrolled in recurring billing for any of the identified entities, but do not have any supporting documentation, you must submit a timely and valid Claim Form, certified under penalty of perjury, to be eligible to receive a flat cash payment of up to $20. Your cash payment may be subject to a pro rata reduction depending on the number of claims received.

You must submit your Claim Form online or by mail postmarked by March 4, 2026.

The Settlement Administrator will implement anti-fraud measures to validate claims. The Settlement Administrator will reject claims if they, for example: (i) contain significant indicators of fraud, (ii) are untimely, or (iii) are incomplete (Class members will have an opportunity to provide complete information), to ensure the integrity of the Claims Process.

What Are My Other Options?

Request to Exclude Yourself - If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must submit a request to exclude yourself from the Class postmarked by March 5, 2026. If you do not opt-out, you will give up the right to sue and will release the Defendants and the Releasees from the legal claims in this lawsuit. The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website explains how to exclude yourself.



Object to the Settlement - If you do not opt-out, you may object to the Settlement, Class Counsel's attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, and Service Payments by March 5, 2026. The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website explains how to object.



Do Nothing - If you do nothing and (i) you did not receive a payment from the FTC in connection with Triangle or Apex, or (ii) you were enrolled in recurring billing with a Tarr Entity, you will get no Settlement benefits, and you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders. If you do nothing and you previously received a payment from the FTC in connection with the FTC's prior lawsuits against the Triangle or Apex Entities, you are eligible to receive Settlement benefits and you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders.

Who Represents Me?

The Court has appointed lawyers from Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP to serve as Class Counsel. They will request to be paid legal fees and expenses in pursuing these lawsuits. You may hire your own lawyer at your expense if you so choose. You or your lawyer may attend and ask to appear at the hearing if you object, but you are not required to do so.

What Happens Next?

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on March 26, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., at Carter-Keep Courthouse, 333 W. Broadway, Courtroom 14A, San Diego, CA 92101. At that hearing, the Court will hear any objections concerning the fairness of the Settlement and decide whether to approve Class Counsel's requested attorneys' fees and expenses, and the requested service awards to the Class Representatives. The date of the hearing may change without further notice.

This Notice is a summary. Learn more about the Settlement at www.FreeTrialRecurringBillingSettlement.com , or by calling toll free 1-888-884-1172.

SOURCE The United States District Court for the Southern District of California