If You Were Sent Notice That Your Private Information May Have Been Impacted As A Result Of The Veradigm, Inc. Data Incident, You Are Eligible To Receive A Settlement Class Member Benefit From A Class Action Settlement

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Veradigm, Inc. relating to a December 2024 Data Incident that impacted Private Information belonging to Defendant's clients' patients. Defendant denies any wrongdoing.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you are a living individual residing in the United States who was sent a notice of the Data Incident indicating your Private Information may have been impacted.

Settlement Class Members who submit a Valid Claim may receive: (a) Cash Payment A – Documented Losses, up to $5,000 per Settlement Class Member upon presentment of reasonable documentation; or (b) Cash Payment B – Alternate Cash, an estimated $50 cash payment; and, in addition to a Cash Payment, (c) Medical Data Monitoring that includes two years of CyEx's Medical Shield Complete with one credit bureau. Cash Payments will be subject to a pro rata increase or decrease from the Net Settlement Fund depending on the amount of Valid Claims and remaining Settlement Funds.

You must submit a Claim Form to be eligible to receive a Settlement Class Member Benefit. Your completed Claim Form must be submitted online or mailed to the Settlement Administrator postmarked by March 3, 2026.

If you do nothing, you will be legally bound by the terms of the Settlement, and you will release your claims against Defendant. You may opt-out of or file an objection to the Settlement by February 17, 2026.

The Court is scheduled to hold a Final Approval Hearing on March 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement, attorneys' fees up to one-third of the Settlement Fund ($2,916,666.67), plus reimbursement of costs, and Service Awards of $2,500 to each Class Representative. You may appear at the hearing, either yourself or through an attorney hired by you, but you don't have to.

This is only a summary. For more information, including the Settlement Agreement (including a list of Veradigm's Clients), and the Claim Form, visit www.VeradigmDataSettlement.com or call toll-free (833) 630-8366.

