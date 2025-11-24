If your personal information was accessed during the September 2024 data security incident that impacted American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM), a proposed class action Settlement may affect your rights

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration.

A settlement has been reached with the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) following a class action lawsuit related to a data security incident. The lawsuit alleges that, on or about September 26, 2024, an unauthorized party accessed an AACOM employee's email account, that included personal information of approximately 67,804 individuals. AACOM denies any wrongdoing whatsoever and the Court has not ruled that AACOM did anything wrong.

You may be affected by the Settlement and potentially a Settlement Class Member if you live in the United States and your personal identifying information (PII) or personal health information (PHI) was identified as at issue in the Data Incident discovered by AACOM in September 2024, including all those individuals who received notice of the Data Incident.

If approved, the Settlement will provide:

Compensation for out-of-pocket expenses of up to $3,500 to Settlement Class Members with supporting documentation. Out-of-pocket expenses include costs for fraud or identity protection, professional fees, credit repair services, and other expenses related to the Data Incident; or

to affected Settlement Class Members, estimated to be $50, but will be determined based on the total number of claims submitted; and Credit Monitoring for 24 months to Settlement Class Members who elect and submit valid claims for such credit and identity theft monitoring.

You must submit a Claim Form by March 4, 2026 to receive benefits from the Settlement. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.AACOMDataSettlement.com or printed from the Settlement Website and mailed to the address on the form.

If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by February 2, 2026. If you do not agree with the Settlement, you may submit an objection by February 2, 2026. A hearing to determine whether the Settlement will be granted final approval is currently scheduled for March 25, 2026.

For more information, visit www.AACOMDataSettlement.com or call 1-833-630-5371.

