If Your Air Conditioning Is On, Your Canopy Humidifier Should Be, Too

"Your environment plays a big role in your skin's health. Dry air can quickly dehydrate skin, making it appear flaky and dull, and exaggerating signs of aging," said Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board certified cosmetic dermatologist and Moh's surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York City. Spending as little as 30 minutes in dry indoor air can negatively impact your skin's elasticity and texture. Over time, it can lead to dryness, redness, sensitivity, dullness, roughness and fine lines and wrinkles. Dry environments also aggravate symptoms of asthma and allergies, and are optimal places for viruses to thrive and easily spread.°

"The science is there that air conditioning use in the hot summer months has a significant drying effect on our skin. To offset this, I would recommend using an evaporative humidifier, like the Canopy Humidifier," Dr. Engelman said. "Humidifiers should not just be for colder months when we see more viruses and colds; using a humidifier daily, year-round, can help keep your skin hydrated and refreshed, in addition to minimizing symptoms of allergies."

As outdoor temperatures start to rise and we find ourselves turning up the A/C, it is more important than ever to cultivate optimal 40-60 percent humidity levels in our homes. If your air conditioner is on, your Canopy Humidifier should be, too.

About Canopy: Created by Doris Dev, the team behind Blueland, Great Jones and By Humankind, Canopy's Humidifier is recognized as the world's cleanest humidifier. Designed with proprietary Smart Persistent Airflow Technology (SPA) and embedded UV LED lights, the Canopy Humidifier maintains an optimal humidity level in spaces up to 500 square feet and runs until all water is gone, which prevents mold and bacteria from growing. The replaceable paper wick filter catches harmful pathogens, minerals and metals from the water before they are released into the air—so you can enjoy clean, fresh hydration all day and night. Unlike traditional misting humidifiers, Canopy's evaporative (no-mist) technology is invisible and won't spread droplets or create puddles where mold and bacteria can grow. All parts that come in contact with water are easy to clean and dishwasher-safe, making upkeep effortless. Aroma compatibility via the fragrance puck offers optional scent diffusion, for air that smells as fresh as it feels. The Canopy Humidifier is available at getcanopy.co for $150, or $125 with filter and/or aroma kit subscription.

