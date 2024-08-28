IFA 2024: ESR to Unveil Its Latest Lineup of MagSafe Chargers with CryoBoost, Along with Robust Apple Accessories

ESR will be at both IFA and ShowStoppers, showcasing its latest innovative and reliable charging solutions that unleash the full power of MagSafe

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, an award-winning brand in tech accessories, is set to unveil its latest collection of Qi2 chargers at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany. ESR will also present its newest collection of accessories, including cases and screen protectors for new Apple devices. ESR continues to improve users' charging experiences by offering the coolest, fastest, and most reliable solutions at the best prices.

Always Innovating to Provide the Fastest MagSafe Charging

ESR is showcasing its latest innovative and reliable charging solutions at IFA 2024

As the No. 1 brand of MagSafe accessories in terms of sales on Amazon, ESR has expanded its offerings with a wide range of MagSafe-compatible products, including chargers, car chargers, wallets, power banks, phone cases, and AirPods cases across diverse categories and use cases. "We are always on the lookout for new opportunities," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "ESR's commitment to continuously improve and innovate in the MagSafe space has led to its products being trusted and sought after by customers worldwide. To offer a more affordable alternative to MagSafe 15W fast charging, ESR launched a new line of Qi2 chargers in early 2024. Now, we're debuting Qi2 chargers with our 2nd-Gen CryoBoost tech with improved duct design for active cooling and faster-than-ever charging, ensuring our customers receive the coolest, fastest, most reliable, and most affordable MagSafe charging solutions."

Experience the Power of Qi2 with CryoBoost

ESR's new Qi2 chargers deliver the reliability and speed of official MagSafe chargers, augmented with their patented CryoBoost technology. Invented and patented by ESR, CryoBoost tackles one of wireless charging's biggest challenges: heat. ESR's CryoBoost technology features an advanced cooling fan with heat-dissipating components, ensuring that your phone stays cool and charges at maximum speed.

With these innovations, ESR's Qi2 chargers can fully charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours—at least 30 minutes faster than other Qi2 chargers and nearly as fast as Apple's MagSafe chargers, all at a more affordable price. The newest lineup includes two Qi2 + CryoBoost chargers: the ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock) is a Qi2-certified multi-device charger with cooling air fan that delivers the fastest 15W charging speed available, while the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost (HaloLock) brings the fastest MagSafe charging to the road.

In addition, ESR has added to its Qi2 family lineup the slimmest power bank on the market: the Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh. The charger offers 15W fast MagSafe charging for iPhone and is ultra-compact and slim, measuring just 15.5 mm thick—38% slimmer than competing models.

Upgrade Your Protection for New Apple Devices

ESR has introduced a new range of iPhone cases designed for ultimate protection and enhanced MagSafe functionality: Stash Stand Cases. These cases not only keep Apple's popular devices safe but also enhance users' everyday tech experience. The patented Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand (HaloLock) for the latest iPhone series features a 1.6mm ultra-thin back design that supports faster MagSafe charging while providing military-grade protection. With shock-absorbing Air Guard corners, it can withstand drops from heights up to 11 feet. The award-winning iPad Shift Magnetic Case transforms the iPad experience with its magnetic cover and detachable back, offering six versatile use modes for watching, FaceTiming, gaming, and more. For AirPods, the Cyber FlickLock Case boasts an innovative magnetic opening mechanism, allowing for effortless one-handed operation with its staggered alignment of magnets.

Visit ESR at IFA 2024

ESR will be at ShowStoppers 6 p.m.–9 p.m. CET on September 5, at the South Entrance Hall and at Booth H3.2-303 Messe Berlin September 6–11. For more information on ESR's innovative products, visit Amazon or ESR's Official Site.

The full press kit can be found Here. For more information on ESR, review sample requests, or additional assets, reach out to [email protected].

About ESR

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com.

