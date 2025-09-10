IFA 2025: UGREEN Delivers an Interactive Showcase for Intelligent Storage and Cutting-Edge Charging

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, drew strong crowds at IFA 2025 with an impressive showcase of innovations, headlined by the debut of its new product lineup. In official IFA sessions and at its booth, UGREEN gave visitors hands-on demos and immersive showcases of intelligent storage and charging for everyday use.

Future of Intelligent Storage Takes Center Stage at IFA 2025

During the five-day event, the UGREEN booth drew significant attention, reflecting both the draw of its technology and the strong global interest in AI-enabled storage and smart power solutions. The company's efforts earned it 19 separate awards recognizing excellence in innovation and design. These accolades underscored the trust and recognition UGREEN continues to earn from industry observers and end-users alike.

Beyond an immersive presence on the exhibition floor, UGREEN appeared on the IFA Dream Stage on September 6, joining Adobe and Intel in a forward-looking discussion on the future of intelligent storage.

The panel, titled "AI NAS and the Future of Intelligent Storage," spotlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in redefining data management. Gordon Sylin, Head of NAS Business at Intel, revealed that a joint project with UGREEN will culminate in the launch of the first AI NAS equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and with an integrated large language model (LLM). The collaboration with Intel, which began in 2024, lays the foundation for this next-generation product. The device is expected to push boundaries in both smart storage and computing, underscoring the industry's rapid convergence of AI and hardware innovation.

Adobe contributed insights into AI's expanding applications in design and creative work. Matt Christensen, Senior Software QE (Content Intelligence) at Adobe, emphasized that the exploration of AI remains in its early stages, with future developments anticipated to empower creators by combining intelligent storage with AI-driven creative tools. The panel attracted a strong media presence, drawing numerous outlets and sparking an intriguing debate about the transformative potential of AI NAS in both professional and consumer markets.

To complement the discussion, UGREEN created an AI NAS interactive experience zone, offering visitors a hands-on look at next-generation NAS functionality. This zone combined both hardware and software demonstrations with expert-led explanations to illustrate real-world practical applications.

In addition, UGREEN's product experience zone recreated everyday use cases for its latest charging lineup, including at work, home, and travel, highlighting how UGREEN's charging solutions integrate seamlessly into modern lifestyles. Alongside its newest MagFlow series, UGREEN also presented several signature products, including the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series, UGREEN Nexode 500W, and UGREEN Uno Series. Together, the collection reinforced the company's reputation for delivering versatile solutions for diverse needs.

With its AI NAS collaboration on the horizon, UGREEN has signaled a decisive step toward shaping the next era of intelligent storage. The brand's showcase at IFA 2025 illustrated not only technological breakthroughs already achieved, but also a commitment to driving meaningful advances across storage, charging, and integrated AI solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770032/Future_of_Intelligent_Storage_Takes_Center_Stage_at_IFA_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634148/5486176/UGREEN_Limited_Logo.jpg