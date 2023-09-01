IFA Berlin 2023: Pantum Launches All-New Products Including CM2100 Color Laser Printer Series and BP5200 Monochrome Laser Printer Series

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a leading printer solution provider that develops, manufactures, and distributes laser printers and toner cartridges, is unveiling four new products at the IFA Berlin 2023, which opened on September 1 at Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds. The products on show include the CM2100 20ppm A4 color laser printer series and 42ppm A4 monochrome laser printer series BP5200, etc. Global customers will see their exceptional printing performance for themselves for the first time.

The five-day IFA Berlin is one of the world's most significant technology events that's at the forefront of innovations and a main platform for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and media. Pantum eagerly anticipates the opportunity to present its ongoing technological advancements at IFA Berlin and foster valuable collaborations with international partners, aimed at establishing mutually beneficial long-term partnerships.

Pantum is committed to accelerating product innovation and upgrading printer products to meet the growing needs of enterprise and family customers. The two new products introduced at IFA 2023 are highly efficient, reliable, and simple to use.

Designed for creative studios, artistic professionals, and offices, the CM2100 series brings an unrivaled printing experience with outstanding color performance:

Printing speed up to 20 pages per minute (ppm) for A4-sized paper;

Merge scan capability with ADF and Flatbed that allows users to scan multi-page documents and compile them into a single document with Flatbed and export directly to improve working efficiency;

Compatible with the ChromeOS of Google Chromebook;

The Wi-Fi model supports Bluetooth configuration of wireless networks for simple connection;

The ADF (automatic document feeder) model is equipped with a 3.5-inch touchscreen.

The BP5200 series stands out as an exceptional office companion, offering exceptional efficiency and effortless operation. It sets new standards for productivity, boasting rapid printing speeds of up to 42ppm for A4 papers, accompanied by a high-capacity toner cartridge capable of delivering a maximum of 15,000 pages. With an FPOT of less than 6.4 seconds and a maximum paper input capacity of up to 1,410 pages, the BP5200 series ensures swift and uninterrupted workflow. Additionally, the model also supports 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi.

At IFA Berlin 2023, Pantum is also highlighting its flagship products including the new BP2300 series that supports driver-free installation for Win8.1/Win10/Win11 systems, Bluetooth configuration of wireless networks for the Wi-Fi model, and 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi for the BP2300NW model; the A3 color laser printer CM270ADN offering direct scan to or print from USB disk, secure printing, and intuitive interaction through a 7-inch control panel; a comprehensive range of laser printers from 22 to 61ppm, including both color and monochrome models; as well as label printers.

Looking ahead, Pantum will continue to bring more new products embodying its brand strength and further complete and optimize its product portfolio to offer fuller choices for enterprise and family users.

The CM2100 series will be officially launched on the market in November 2023, and the BP2300 and BP5200 models will be released in September and October respectively.

Pantum is exhibiting at stand C604 in Hall 7.2 of Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its premium products and services.

