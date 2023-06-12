IFAD launches A New Day film, highlighting transformative power of investments in small-scale farmers who feed the world, ahead of Global Financing Pact talks in Paris

News provided by

International Fund for Agricultural Development

12 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET

ROME, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders gather in Paris 22-23 June to lay the foundation for a new global financial architecture sensitive to the needs of developing countries, facing multiple climate and economic crises, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) launches a campaign to scale-up investments in small-scale farmers with the short film – A New Day.

Continue Reading
©IFAD
©IFAD

At the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, world leaders will decide on ways to reshape the international financial system and urgently channel more resources to the poorest countries to invest in sustainable development, and better protect the environment and populations from climate change.

"Investments in rural areas and agriculture can lift millions of small-scale farming families out of hunger and poverty. It is crucial that global leaders who will set a vision on how to reform our global financial system in Paris, are aware of the power of investments in rural populations and ensure that developing countries can access the financing needed to spur their development and adapt to climate change. A new day is possible," said Hélène Papper, Director, Global Communications and Advocacy, IFAD.

The short film was made by award-winning filmmaker, Jonathan Pearson. The spot was shot last summer in Tunisia during record-high temperatures. It features rural people and farming communities in one of the world's harshest and most fragile desert environments, hard hit by droughts, who are able to grow more food and adapt to climate change challenges thanks to an IFAD-supported project.

"The film aims to showcase the vital work that IFAD is doing, along with putting the farmers front and centre as heroes, to ensure that they continue to be supported though these challenging times," said Pearson.

Nina Simone's iconic song Feeling Good was donated and serves as the soundtrack. Sabrina Dhowre Elba narrates the piece. Both Sabrina and Idris Elba are UN Goodwill Ambassadors for IFAD.

"It is vital to shed a light for people who are suffering the effects of climate change now but to also show that we can learn from these farmers – as climate change and food insecurity impacts us all," said Sabrina Elba. "We need to call on our leaders to invest more in organizations like IFAD that provides long-term solutions and brings change."

Media contact: Caroline Chaumont | [email protected] | + 39 3496620155

SOURCE International Fund for Agricultural Development

Also from this source

Urgent investment in rural areas is needed to safeguard global food security says UN's IFAD

Time to step up investments in rural communities on the frontline of climate change in the Pacific islands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.