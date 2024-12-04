IFG Advisory Selects Wealthbox for Enterprise CRM

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today issued a press release announcing an enterprise CRM agreement with IFG Advisory, an Atlanta-based financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors across multiple states. With this agreement, 81 users will gain access to Wealthbox to improve client management and streamline workflows.

This partnership highlights Wealthbox's commitment to serving large advisory firms with tailored CRM solutions. By providing an intuitive platform equipped with advanced features, Wealthbox enables firms like IFG Advisory to enhance collaboration among their advisor networks, centralize client data, and foster growth through efficient operations. The implementation underscores how enterprise agreements with Wealthbox can transform the way firms manage advisor-client relationships at scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with IFG Advisory to bring the benefits of Wealthbox to their advisors nationwide," said John Rourke, CEO at Wealthbox. "Wealthbox's user-friendly design, coupled with powerful features and integrations, will enable IFG advisors to deliver exceptional service to their clients while optimizing their workflows."

"The overwhelming enthusiasm and positive feedback from IFG's independent financial planners about Wealthbox made the decision to partner with Wealthbox an easy one," said Land Bridgers, CEO at Integrated Financial Group. "Our enterprise agreement allows IFG to bring efficiencies and first-class service to our advisor teams as they implement Wealthbox across our ecosystem. The ability to share best practices and workflows across our network will benefit our advisor teams and ultimately their clients. I commend Wealthbox for their communications with us and ease of implementing their CRM platform for both IFG and our advisor teams."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About IFG Advisory

Integrated Financial Group (IFG), headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a consortium of independent financial advisors committed to delivering personalized financial planning and wealth management services. Established with a focus on collaboration and shared expertise, IFG supports advisors by providing a robust infrastructure that includes compliance oversight, operational support, and access to industry-leading technology solutions. This collaborative environment enables IFG advisors to focus on delivering tailored financial strategies to clients while benefiting from the shared resources of a larger network.

