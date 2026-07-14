IFG's Expanded Recruiting Platform Delivers 2026 Momentum with New Advisor Offices Representing Over $1 Billion in Assets

Firm's high-touch service culture resonating with successful practices across industry

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group (IFG) – a privately held independent wealth management provider supporting more than 600 financial professionals across more than 400 locations nationwide – today announced that its strategic investment in expanding its national recruiting and transition platform is delivering results, with the addition of multiple established advisor offices representing over $1 billion in total client assets. These new offices reinforce the growing demand among experienced financial advisors for a more personalized independent partner.

Earlier this year, IFG expanded its recruiting footprint nationwide with the addition of four regional recruiters serving the West Coast, Mountain Region, Midwest and East Coast, while simultaneously growing its onboarding and transition team with additional professionals. The expansion was designed to support the firm's continued growth while delivering a high-touch transition experience for sophisticated advisor teams seeking a boutique independent model backed by exceptional service and the long-term partnership of a private firm.

"We're seeing a meaningful shift among experienced advisors who want more than scale. They want a true partner," said David Fischer, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at IFG, who oversees the firm's recruiting and onboarding initiatives. "Our strategy has never been about recruiting the most advisors. It's about attracting the right advisors who value exceptional service, strong relationships and a firm that's built around their long-term success. The momentum we've seen this year reinforces that our approach is resonating."

Some of the notable offices to recently join IFG include:

Sam Baakalini, Newport Beach, Calif., formerly with Allstate Financial Services

Jacob O'Bannion, Portland, Ore., formerly with Ameritas Investment Company

Colton Smith and Parker Smith, Denver, Colo., formerly with LPL Financial

Ronald Martin, St. Louis, Mo., formerly with Osaic

Eric and John Hoemeyer, St. Louis, Mo., formerly with Osaic

Paula Strumbly, Westlake, Ohio, formerly with LPL Financial

MJ Morrello, Westlake, Ohio, formerly with LPL Financial

Scott Foster, Westlake Village, Calif., formerly with Park Avenue Securities

Collectively, the new offices represent a diverse group of established wealth management practices serving individuals, families and business owners across key growth markets throughout the country. Their addition reflects IFG's continued success attracting experienced advisors from public and venture-capital backed firms and underscores the appeal of the firm's advisor-first culture, personalized service model and commitment to helping advisors build enduring businesses.

IFG currently ranks No. 14 among all independent broker-dealers by revenue, a milestone the firm achieved in significantly less time than many legacy firms in the category. Rather than pursuing growth for growth's sake, IFG has remained focused on selectively partnering with high-performing advisors whose values align with the firm's culture. Today, IFG's average advisor production ranks among the industry's top tier, reinforcing its reputation as a destination for established independent advisors.

"As advisors evaluate where they want to build the next chapter of their businesses, they're looking beyond upfront economics," Fischer added. "They're looking for a firm that offers alignment, accessibility and a genuine commitment to helping them grow over the long term. That's where IFG continues to differentiate itself."

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent wealth management provider based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG supports more than 600 independent financial professionals in over 400 offices nationwide with a comprehensive suite of business solutions. IFG has been widely recognized as a leading independent broker-dealer. In 2025, Financial Advisor Magazine listed IFG as the 14th largest national independent broker-dealer and #2 for privately held broker-dealers based on gross revenue. Financial Planning Magazine ranked IFG 1st for women as a percentage of producing representatives in 2025 and 7th for financial advisor payout in 2024. InvestmentNews ranked the firm in the top 10 for payout and account assets in 2024. IFG is an eight-time winner of the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" and the San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about IFG, visit www.ifgsd.com.

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SOURCE Independent Financial Group