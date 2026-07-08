Independent Financial Group's New Charitable Giving Initiative Awards $35,000 to Worthy Causes

Impact For Good, IFG's employee and advisor-driven philanthropy, expands community impact through support for four San Diego nonprofits, with more giving opportunities ahead

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) – a privately held independent wealth management provider supporting more than 600 financial professionals across more than 400 locations nationwide – today announced that Impact For Good, the centerpiece of its broader IFG Charitable Initiative has awarded $35,000 in its inaugural campaign. This quarter's giving reflects IFG's ongoing commitment to strengthening communities through employee-driven philanthropy and purposeful partnerships.

Impact For Good, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, is a structured program designed to elevate IFG's philanthropic efforts and empower employees to make a meaningful difference in their communities. The first grant recipients nominated by employees include three worthy San Diego-based organizations:

Mama's Kitchen – provides medically tailored meals at no cost to individuals and families living with critical illnesses, ensuring vulnerable community members receive nutritious meals and essential support during times of medical need.

– provides medically tailored meals at no cost to individuals and families living with critical illnesses, ensuring vulnerable community members receive nutritious meals and essential support during times of medical need. The Urban League of San Diego – advances economic empowerment, educational opportunity and civil rights for underserved communities through workforce development, youth education and financial stability programs.

– advances economic empowerment, educational opportunity and civil rights for underserved communities through workforce development, youth education and financial stability programs. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society – promotes animal welfare through rescue, adoption, shelter services and community education. Its nonprofit thrift shop also helps fund lifesaving care and community outreach programs.

Elite Advisor Conference Inspires Collective Giving

Generosity was also on full display during IFG's 2026 Elite Advisor Conference, where advisors chose to forgo receiving their conference trophies and instead directed the value of their awards to charity. Their collective decision generated $9,800 in charitable contributions. To honor that commitment, Impact for Good contributed an additional $10,200, bringing the total donation to $20,000 for Second Chance of San Diego.

Second Chance of San Diego empowers individuals facing significant barriers to employment, including justice system involvement, homelessness, and other life challenges, through hands-on job training, workforce development and supportive services that create pathways to long-term employment, independence and economic stability.

"Every nomination, every act of giving and every decision to invest in our communities reflects the culture and values of IFG and our advisors," said Paige Heising, President of Impact For Good. "Together, we're creating lasting change, and we're just getting started. We look forward to expanding our impact and supporting even more organizations in the months and years ahead."

Launched in March 2026, Impact For Good provides a platform for employees to nominate and vote on nonprofit partners annually and supports giving back through two paid Volunteer Time Off days each year for hands-on nonprofit work. By giving everyone a voice in selecting charitable partners and participating in volunteer opportunities, IFG looks to amplify its philanthropic impact.

IFG is honored that Impact for Good was named one of five finalists in the Corporate Social Responsibility category for the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

Throughout the year, Impact For Good will also host a variety of events including fundraising efforts, donation drives, volunteer days and other community engagement opportunities. Since the firm was founded more than 23 years ago, IFG has emphasized giving back. Throughout its history, the firm has regularly shared a portion of its profits with charitable organizations supporting the communities where its employees and financial professionals live and work.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent wealth management provider based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG supports more than 600 independent financial professionals in over 400 offices nationwide with a comprehensive suite of business solutions. IFG has been widely recognized as a leading independent broker-dealer. In 2025, Financial Advisor Magazine listed IFG as the 15th largest national independent broker-dealer and #2 for privately held broker-dealers based on gross revenue. Financial Planning Magazine ranked IFG 1st for women as a percentage of producing representatives in 2025 and 7th for financial advisor payout in 2024. InvestmentNews ranked the firm in the top 10 for payout and account assets in 2024. IFG is an eight-time winner of the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" and the San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about IFG, visit www.ifgsd.com.

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SOURCE Independent Financial Group