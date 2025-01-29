IFI Launches Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program for National Bank of Iraq

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is proud to announce the launch of the Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program for the National Bank of Iraq (NBI), developed in partnership with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and K2 Integrity.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance the integrity of the Iraqi financial system by ensuring cross-border payments originating from Iraq adhere to legal requirements, regulatory expectations, and global standards.

Designed for National Bank of Iraq employees, the training program is designed to:

Create a community of financial integrity experts at NBI to enhance the CBI's efforts in effectively addressing significant illicit finance threats to both the Iraqi and global financial systems.

Facilitate and demonstrate effective implementation of global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) standards in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations and guidance.

Promote a culture of financial crime compliance and risk management throughout NBI.

"Ensuring the integrity of financial transactions is crucial for fostering trust and stability in both domestic and international markets," remarked Ayman Omran Abu Dhaim, CEO at National Bank of Iraq. "This comprehensive training program will ensure that NBI is a leader in promoting a culture of compliance and protecting the Iraqi and global financial system from abuse by illicit actors.

The blended training program will be delivered both live as well as online through IFI's DOLFIN® platform. Key program features include:

In-depth, live training sessions led by experts from IFI and K2 Integrity

eLearning library featuring videos of experts covering core topics available in Arabic

Practical case studies focusing on real-world challenges and solutions

Resources and tools to support ongoing compliance efforts

"At IFI we're proud to deliver this important training to the National Bank of Iraq," said Grant Kreft, Chief Executive Officer at Institute for Financial Integrity. "This program represents a significant step towards enhancing the regulatory framework surrounding cross-border payments in Iraq, ultimately benefiting the broader international financial community."

About the Institute for Financial Integrity

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

About the National Bank of Iraq

The National Bank of Iraq (NBI), headquartered in Baghdad, was established in 1995 as a public joint-stock company. With capital of 400 billion Iraqi dinars (305 million US dollars), the bank is a leader among financial institutions in the Iraqi market.

NBI is recognized as one of the top banks in Iraq for its growth in assets, facilities, and deposits. It has received multiple international and local awards for its role in supporting and promoting investment in Iraq. NBI is also the fastest-growing bank in retail banking and salary localization for both the public and private sectors. Additionally, it was named the best commercial bank in Iraq, winning the Iraqi Stock Exchange award in 2021 for its investment support. NBI holds ratings from major financial institutions: Capital Intelligence (BB), Moody's (B3), and is rated 'Very Good' by the Central Bank of Iraq.

With a wide network of correspondent banks, NBI serves as a gateway to global economies. It facilitates domestic and international remittances, grants credit facilities, and offers trade finance services. The bank operates thirty branches and has 210 ATMs across Iraq.

Learn more at: https://nbi.iq/

