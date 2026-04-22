iFinder Expands Nationwide Investor Marketplace, Announces Houston Market Launch

Innovative platform connects motivated sellers, certified agents, and vetted investors to streamline real estate transactions across the U.S.

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFinder, a growing real estate investment marketplace, today announced continued national expansion and its upcoming launch in the Houston market this May. Since its founding in late 2019, iFinder has built a powerful network connecting motivated sellers, certified real estate agents, and vetted investors—creating a more transparent and efficient way to buy and sell properties.

iFinder expands its investor marketplace. iFinder Expands to the Houston market

At the core of iFinder's model is its nationwide network of over 2,000 agents trained to submit properties on behalf of motivated sellers. These agents provide detailed property information —often including photos, videos, condition reports, and descriptions—to ensure investors can make informed, accurate offers.

"Our goal has always been to bring transparency and reliability to the investor marketplace," said a spokesperson for iFinder. "By equipping agents with the right tools and training, we help ensure that investors receive the information they need—and sellers receive serious, competitive offers."

iFinder's platform is supported by more than 300 approved and vetted investors. Unlike many traditional cash buyers, iFinder investors are known for following through to closing. When property information is accurate, sellers can expect offers that reflect true value—without significant last-minute price reductions for repairs or renovations.

Momentum in 2026 has been particularly strong. The platform has already received more than 400 property submissions this year alone, generating an average of 4.78 investor bids per property—with some listings attracting as many as 17 competing offers. This level of engagement highlights the depth of investor demand and the competitive environment iFinder creates for sellers.

Since launching, iFinder has facilitated the submission of almost 5,600 properties, representing a total submission volume exceeding $2.1 billion. The platform has seen activity across 24 states, with investors actively purchasing properties nationwide.

iFinder's marketplace accommodates a wide range of property types, including single-family homes, multi-unit properties, commercial real estate, and land. This flexibility allows agents and sellers to connect with the right buyers regardless of property category or location.

The upcoming Houston expansion marks a significant milestone in iFinder's growth strategy, as the company continues to scale its presence in key real estate markets. Houston's dynamic housing landscape and strong investor demand make it an ideal next step for the platform.

"We're excited to bring iFinder to Houston," the spokesperson added. "It's a market full of opportunity, and we're confident our platform will provide value to agents, investors, and sellers alike."

By combining a trained agent network with a reliable investor base, iFinder aims to eliminate common friction points in real estate transactions—offering a streamlined, data-driven alternative to traditional investment sales channels.

For more information about iFinder, visit https://ifinderoffers.com/.

Media Contact:

Valerie Preston

(972) 874-1905

[email protected]

SOURCE iFinder