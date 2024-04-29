iFLYTEK Launches Smart Recorder: The Future of Offline AI Voice Recording

HEFEI, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, a leader in AI and speech recognition, announces the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, a groundbreaking all-in-one device revolutionizing voice recording with offline AI technology. This recorder offers unmatched reliability for professionals, students, and individuals, ensuring an accurate and seamless audio-to-text experience with no internet connection needed.

Revolutionary Features of the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder:

World's First Offline AI Smart Recorder

Fully Offline Operation: The first AI voice recorder to transcribe speech to text entirely offline, providing uninterrupted functionality.

All-In-One Device: Vacuums the technological gap between recording and transcribing on different devices, we offer a direct, real-time audio-to-text experience on one device.

Long-Distance Recording: Captures clear audio up to 10 meters away, suitable for various environments.

Intelligent Noise Reduction: Advanced algorithms filter out background noise, delivering clear recordings.

Multi-Language Support: Transcription available in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian.

Secure Data Transfer: Ensures data safety and information confidentiality with secure offline USB data transfer.

User-Friendly Design: Features a 2-inch touchscreen and one-click marking for easy navigation.

The iFLYTEK Smart Recorder is designed for the evolving needs of today's users, offering a smarter, safer, and more efficient solution for recording and transcription.

For more information about iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, please visit iFLYTEK official website.

About iFLYTEK:

iFLYTEK is a global leader in artificial intelligence and intelligent speech technology. Our mission is to revolutionize communication between humans and machines, making interactions more intuitive and efficient. iFLYTEK's solutions span various sectors, including education, healthcare, and consumer electronics, aiming to create a more intelligent and connected world. Empowering individuals and transforming communities, we're shaping the future of AI to be accessible to all.

Contact Information:

Jack Zheng

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE iFLYTEK