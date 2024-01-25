Leaders from Beijing Sport University Visit iFLYTEK to Discuss Advancements in Smart Sports

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Mr. Zhang Yimin, Vice President of the China Sports and Health Research Institute of Beijing Sport University, and other university leaders visited iFLYTEK facilities to discuss how collaborations between educators and technology innovators can improve the physical health of China's youth.

Accompanied by Mr. Kuai Jifeng, Vice President of iFLYTEK and General Manager of the Smart Sports Product Line, the delegation visited iFLYTEK's research and development labs to witness first-hand how iFLYTEK's Smart Sports technology is used to analyze human posture and give a more accurate assessment of students' motor skills. The delegation praised the scientific accuracy and convenience of the Smart Sports system, noting that it will have a significant role to play in guiding sports instruction and helping young people in China stay healthy and active.

During the visit, Mr. Zhang expressed a strong desire to deepen the collaboration between iFLYTEK and Beijing Sport University, aiming to create a motor skills evaluation system that aligns with the holistic development of physical fitness and health for children and youth in China. He noted that the ultimate goal of this collaboration is to enhance the overall physical fitness, health, and athletic abilities of children and youth by leveraging the strengths of both iFLYTEK and Beijing Sport University, and to drive the digital transformation of physical education through the application of artificial intelligence.

