iFLYTEK Makes U.S. Debut at Pepcom 2026 with AI Recorder S6 and AI Translation Earbuds

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., a leading global Artificial Intelligence company specializing in speech and language technologies, today unveiled its AI Recorder S6 and AI Translation Earbuds at Pepcom Digital Experience!, marking the first public showcase of both products in the U.S. market.

Designed for real-world professional communication and productivity, the two devices bring iFLYTEK's industry-leading capabilities in speech recognition, AI-powered noise reduction, and real-time translation to everyday business, media, and multilingual collaboration scenarios.

AI Recorder S6: Beyond Recording, Toward Intelligent Productivity

Built for complex, demanding professional environments, the AI Recorder S6 delivers secure, accurate, and efficient audio capture and management for professionals in business, journalism, legal, and public-sector fields. The device includes five years of Pro membership at no subscription cost, reinforcing iFLYTEK's commitment to long-term value.

Long-Range Audio Capture: Equipped with two directional microphones and six omnidirectional microphones, the S6 delivers clear voice pickup from distances of up to 20 meters .

Equipped with two directional microphones and six omnidirectional microphones, the S6 delivers clear voice pickup from distances of up to . Accurate Multi-Speaker Identification: Unlike solutions that rely heavily on cloud processing, the S6 supports offline multi-channel speaker differentiation , enabling more precise speaker recognition in meetings and interviews.

Unlike solutions that rely heavily on cloud processing, the S6 supports , enabling more precise speaker recognition in meetings and interviews. Privacy-First, On-Device Security: With a "one device, one encryption key" architecture, the S6 supports offline transcription and translation, ensuring data security and operational reliability even without network connectivity.

AI Translation Earbuds: Breaking Language Barriers in Real Time

The AI Translation Earbuds are designed for seamless multilingual communication across international calls, face-to-face conversations, conferences, and online video meetings, enabling natural and low-latency cross-language interactions for global professionals.

End-to-End AI Simultaneous Interpretation: Powered by semantic understanding, the earbuds deliver natural and accurate real-time translation with audio output latency as low as two seconds .

Powered by semantic understanding, the earbuds deliver natural and accurate real-time translation with audio output latency as low as . Advanced AI Noise Reduction: By combining bone-conduction and air-conduction sensors, the system achieves up to 97% speech recognition accuracy even in noisy environments of up to 80 dB , such as trade shows or public transit.

By combining bone-conduction and air-conduction sensors, the system achieves up to even in noisy environments of up to , such as trade shows or public transit. Built-i AI Assistant: Supports real-time voice activation, knowledge queries, and natural-sounding voice responses to enhance daily productivity.

Together, the AI Recorder S6 and AI Translation Earbuds extend iFLYTEK's advanced speech AI capabilities into daily professional and cross-cultural communication, enabling more efficient, natural, and trusted interactions across languages and environments.

About iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company and a global leader in artificial intelligence, speech recognition, and natural language processing technologies. iFLYTEK's AI solutions are widely applied across education, healthcare, enterprise productivity, and consumer electronics, serving users around the world. The company remains committed to advancing core AI technologies and delivering practical innovations that enhance human communication and productivity.

