iFLYTEK Named One of Forbes China's 50 Most Innovative Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies, is celebrating its inclusion on the 2019 Forbes list of China's "50 Most Innovative Companies."

iFLYTEK creates responsible products that improve healthcare and education. MIT Technology Review ranked iFLYTEK as the sixth smartest company in the world in 2017 and again named the company to its list of the World's 50 Smartest Companies this year. The company uses artificial intelligence to build a healthier and smarter world by providing greater access to quality healthcare and education, smarter decision-making and learning, improved medical treatment assistance, and fewer barriers to cross-cultural communication.

Healthcare

The company improves outcomes for patients by helping medical professionals more accurately diagnose and treat illnesses. iFLYTEK's products have the ability to help millions of people around the globe and include voice to text services for the hearing impaired, AI-assisted medical centers, intelligent hospitals, and AI medical assistants. An overview of iFLYTEK's work in the medical science and healthcare sectors follows below.

Voice to Text Services

iFLYTEK's voice to text products, which aid the hearing impaired, enable real-time transcribing based on intelligent speech tools.

AI-Assisted Medical Centers

Based on advanced image recognition and deep learning technologies, AI-assisted medical centers will help radiologists diagnose injuries and diseases more effectively using medical imaging, and thus greatly reduce missed diagnosis and misdiagnosis.

Intelligent Hospitals

iFLYTEK's intelligent hospitals have service robots for assisting patients, voice e-medical records for inpatient and outpatient treatment, AI assistants and mobile healthcare platforms for before, during, and after treatment.

AI Medical Assistants

iFLYTEK has developed doctor workstations featuring AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment, supplementary inquiries, prescription advice, an AI-assisted health management system, and an AI voice care center which provides follow-up services for discharged and post-operative patients.

Education

iFLYTEK's products enhance education and help teachers assess student learning styles and create personalized lesson plans. The company's education products encourage smarter studying and fewer barriers to cross-cultural communication. The tools include personalized teaching and learning products and translations between more than 30 languages. An overview of its work in the education space follows.

Personalized Learning and Teaching

iFLYTEK has created a system of smart education products that include AI assisted classroom teaching, personalized learning tools, and machine-automated assessment processes. The smart education products are used by more than 15 million teachers and students in the Asia-Pacific region.

Translation Services

iFLYTEK's translation products allow teachers and students to communicate across language barriers. The company's translation services can be used in more than 30 different languages.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies with approximately 10,000 employees worldwide, annual revenue of approximately $1.1 billion and publicly traded with a market cap of over $10 billion.

SOURCE iFLYTEK