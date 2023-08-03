iFLYTEK Receives Deloitte "Best Managed Companies" Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

HEFEI, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte China included iFLYTEK in its fifth "Best Managed Companies in China (BMC)" list, the only international award in China that comprehensively evaluates the management of private companies, for the fourth consecutive year. The BMC list includes leading enterprises and "invisible champions" in manufacturing, consumption, technology, media, and telecommunications.

The Deloitte BMC program launched in China in 2018. It is the only initiative in China to identify and recognize private companies with advanced management ideas and excellent business performance. As the founder and chief organizer of BMC China, Deloitte China works with international partners—including the Bank of Singapore, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Business School, Harvard Business Review, and the Federation of Shenzhen Commerce—to integrate global resources and publish its annual list.

Fifty-eight companies were named by the BMC, including 11 new nominees, 16 gold nominees, and 31 consecutive nominees. At the award ceremony, the 58 nominated businesses focused on the "journey of innovation." They explored how to achieve technological and product excellence, bolster organization, lead in customer satisfaction, and provide cutting-edge insights.

iFLYTEK's extensive technological and societal endeavors earned its continuous placement on the Deloitte China Best Managed Companies in China (BMC). Some of these efforts include:

  • Debuting the iFLYTEK SparkDesk, a large language model with cognitive capabilities, which has been used in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and office applications;
  • Utilizing technologies to provide individualized teaching to students and working with partners to advance projects related to education equity and high-quality education;
  • Aiding doctors, nurses, and other frontline staff by providing smart hospital solutions and adapting technologies for clinical practices.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

About Deloitte ChinaDeloitte China provides integrated professional services, with long-term commitment to be a leading contributor to China's reform, opening-up and economic development. With over 20,000 professionals across 30 Chinese cities, Deloitte China provide our clients with a one-stop shop offering world-leading audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business advisory and tax services. With professional excellence, insight across industries, and intelligent technology solutions, we help clients and partners from many sectors seize opportunities, tackle challenges. and attain world-class, high-quality development goals.

