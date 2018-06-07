IFM Investors and BCI to join Ontario Teachers' as equity partners in GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers"), IFM Investors ("IFM") and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a transaction whereby IFM and BCI will each join as equity partners in GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. ("GCT"), a leading container terminal operator in North America. Ontario Teachers' will continue to hold 37.5% of GCT, with IFM acquiring a 37.5% holding and BCI acquiring 25%. The transaction is subject to customary and required regulatory approvals and consents.

Headquartered in Vancouver, GCT operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. Through GCT USA on the East Coast, the company operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York on Staten Island, NY and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow @BigShipReady to find out more about GCT.

About IFM Investors

IFM Investors is a global institutional funds manager with US$81 billion under its management as of March 31, 2018. Established more than 20 years ago and owned by 27 Australian pension funds, IFM Investors' interests are deeply aligned with those of its investors. Investment teams in Australia, Europe and North America manage institutional strategies across debt investments, infrastructure, listed equities and private equity. IFM Investors is committed to the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment and has been a signatory since 2008. IFM Investors has offices in eight cities: Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

For more information, visit http://www.ifminvestors.com

About BCI

With $135.5 billion of managed net assets, British Columbia Investment Management (BCI) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors within the global capital markets. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests in all major asset classes including infrastructure and other strategic investments. BCI's clients include public sector pension plans, public trusts, and insurance funds.

BCI's infrastructure program, valued at over $11 billion as at December 31, 2016, includes a portfolio of regulated companies in the energy generation, transmission/distribution, water and wastewater sectors, as well as transportation. These companies operate in stable and mature regulatory environments, provide opportunities for future capital investments, and have the potential to generate stable returns and cash yields for our clients. The program is diversified across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the emerging markets.

For more information, visit bci.ca

About Ontario Teachers'

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') is Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $189.5 billion in net assets at December 31, 2017. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an average annualized rate of return of 9.9% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 323,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit http://otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifm-investors-and-bci-to-join-ontario-teachers-as-equity-partners-in-gct-global-container-terminals-inc-300661776.html

SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan