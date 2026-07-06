IFS and Chelsea FC Announce Landmark Agreement to Embed Industrial AI Across Premier League Football Operations

LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global leader in Industrial AI, today announced an agreement with Chelsea Football Club, to make Chelsea a trailblazer in the use of AI within their operations, setting a new benchmark and innovative approach for a Premier League football club. This agreement follows on from February's announcement of the multi-year global partnership between IFS and Chelsea Football Club.

Under the agreement, IFS technology will be embedded across Chelsea's operations over a multi-year period. Initially deploying Finance and Procurement solutions, IFS and Chelsea FC will look to extend the use across a broad range of Industrial AI capabilities including asset management and facility operations. IFS technology will be central to the operational foundations of the business and will use next-generation IFS.ai tooling to enhance performance, drive efficiency and uncover opportunities for future growth.

In this initial phase, IFS technology will give Chelsea real-time visibility across its finance operations and automate manual processes, alongside a guided, end-to-end procurement process covering supplier onboarding, contract management and spend visibility.

The phased rollout reflects Chelsea's ambition to become one of the most operationally advanced club in world football, with IFS Industrial AI setting a new standard for what world-class operational technology looks like in elite sport.

IFS already manages $2.4 trillion in critical assets for customers globally across energy, manufacturing, and aerospace. The same Industrial AI that keeps turbines running and factories online will now be applied Chelsea FC today and in the future.

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer at IFS commented: "Chelsea FC operates in a world where performance, precision and pressure are non-negotiable. That's exactly the kind of environment where IFS Industrial AI thrives and delivers. This partnership will demonstrate to the world what's possible when elite ambition meets industrial-grade AI."

Adriel Lares, Chief Financial Officer at Chelsea Football Club said: "Advanced technology is transforming the way businesses operate and we are excited to be moving into the next phase of our partnership with IFS to realise the opportunities AI software presents."

For more information, visit IFS x Chelsea FC: Principal Partnership

CONTACT:

Contact for journalists

Eve Dunlop

IFS Corporate Communications Manager

Email: [email protected](Opens in a new tab)

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https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-and-chelsea-fc-announce-landmark-agreement-to-embed-industrial-ai-across-premier-league-football,c4371513

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