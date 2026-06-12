IFS Named a Customers' Choice in the Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for the Fourth Consecutive Year

IFS is the only vendor to receive the Customers' Choice recognition in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, for four years in a row.

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, has for the fourth consecutive year, been named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. IFS is the only vendor to receive this recognition in this report, which we believe a milestone that reflects the sustained and high levels of satisfaction experienced by IFS customers year on year.

In this year's report, IFS received 155 reviews with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 and an 88% willingness-to-recommend score as of March 2026. IFS scored above the market average on both Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption, placing it in the Customers' Choice quadrant for the fourth time since 2023.

Reviews from IFS' peers include:

"IFS Offers Excellent Product Functionality With Strong Customer Engagement Approach. IFS has always been accessible to us as their customer, eager to help and have a genuine vested interest in product excellence and our experience using it." - Data and Analytics Manager – Manufacturing

"IFS Product Stands Out in Highly Competitive Market. Very responsive! Product is outstanding - features, speed, robust." - Director of IT – Manufacturing

"AI-Powered ERP System Enhances Manufacturing With Real-Time Information Display. It is an innovative ERP that incorporates the latest AI technology and is essential for the manufacturing industry." – Director - Manufacturing

IFS's comprehensive Cloud ERP capabilities are designed to help organizations in asset-intensive industries manage complexity, drive innovation, and deliver Moment of Service™ to their customers. Powered by IFS.ai, IFS Cloud connects people, processes, and assets across the value chain, enabling faster decision-making and increased productivity.

Being recognized as a Customers' Choice for the fourth consecutive year underscores the consistency with which IFS delivers value to its customers, as a sustained commitment to excellence. The 2026 recognition follows IFS achieving the same distinction in 2025, 2024, and 2023, making it the only vendor to hold the Customers' Choice position in this category across every edition of the report during that period.

Cathie Hall, Chief Product and Customer Officer at IFS, said: "Four consecutive years as the sole Customers' Choice in this category is something we are truly proud of, because it is our customers who determine it. Their reviews reflect the real-world outcomes we work hard to deliver every day. We believe that industrial businesses deserve software that meets them where they are, and that grows with them as their needs evolve. IFS Cloud, powered by Industrial AI, is built to do exactly that, and this recognition tells us we are on the right track."

Gartner clients can access the full report:

Gartner, Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Peer Contributors, March 2026.

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IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]



NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

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