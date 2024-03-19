IFS Appoints Merlin Knott as President of IFS assyst

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has appointed Merlin Knott as President of the IFS Enterprise Service Management business. The appointment signals the company's commitment to customer success and growth through new routes-to-market, reflecting the opportunity and value enterprise service management presents.

Following a career leading high-growth enterprise software channel organizations and regional teams including SAP, Cura Software, and MicroStrategy, Knott joined IFS in 2019 to run IFS's strategically important global Partner and Channel organization. Under his leadership, IFS Partners grew to contribute over 40% of software license revenue and become an ecosystem that helped propel IFS's growth trajectory.

In his new role leading the IFS assyst team, Knott will continue to focus on supporting our global customer base. He will bring a new dimension to what IFS assyst can offer customers across the IFS eco-system by commercializing IFS's full suite of service offerings.

IFS assyst transforms how businesses can deliver internal service management including, IT services across their organization, and continue in their journeys to unify operational service management. Spanning enterprise service management, the IFS assyst solutions encompass self-service portals and searchable knowledge bases, dispatch service requests, remote assistance, and service parts availability. They also include field service execution, where users can receive service requests, check feasibility and provide service reports. IFS assyst deliver this while staying true to their commitment to deliver low total cost of ownership, quick time-to-value and a no-fuss experience.

Michael Ouissi, Group Chief Operating Officer, IFS, commented: IFS assyst offers a compelling value proposition for customers across the IFS portfolio and Merlin has the proven track record of being adept at finding routes-to-market that can drive rapid growth. This move signals our intent to increase market share as our competitors simply cannot offer the breadth and depth of our complete service management offering. I am looking forward to working with Merlin on this exciting next stage of growth."

Merlin Knott, President, IFS assyst, commented: "I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to demonstrate to existing and future customers, the value that IFS assyst can deliver. IFS is the only solutions provider that can deliver comprehensive, end-to-end service solutions to customers across industries. We offer a single platform to deal with a range of customer inquiries, all while keeping the end user fully informed of activities and resolution timeline."

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

IFS Press Contacts:

MEA& APJ: Adam Gillbe

Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Morgan

Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7918 607 299

