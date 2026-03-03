Connectbase Expands Connectivity Ecosystem in Southeast Asia Through Strategic Collaboration with Converge

Collaboration brings the Philippines' fastest pure-fiber and subsea infrastructure into the global Connectbase ecosystem

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the Operating System for Connected Commerce, today announced a strategic collaboration with Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Converge), the Philippines' leading broadband and technology provider, further expanding the Connectbase ecosystem in Southeast Asia and strengthening global access to one of the region's fastest-growing digital markets. Through the collaboration, Converge joins the Connectbase platform, making its fiber and subsea infrastructure digitally accessible to carriers and enterprises worldwide through automated, API-driven connectivity commerce.

The collaboration extends Connectbase's global reach into the Philippines while opening Converge's high-performance pure-fiber network to a broader international buyer community. Global carriers and enterprises can now instantly discover serviceability, pricing, and availability across millions of Philippine locations—replacing historically manual, email-driven sourcing processes with real-time automation.

"As AI workloads, cloud regionalization, and cross-border enterprise operations accelerate across Southeast Asia, access to automated, location-precise connectivity has become critical infrastructure, not a procurement convenience," said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "Converge has built a world-class fiber network, and Connectbase provides the digital transmission that makes it globally consumable, putting millions of Philippine locations instantly on the screens of the world's largest network buyers."

Converge operates one of the youngest and most advanced end-to-end pure-fiber networks in the Philippines, spanning more than 896,000 kilometers, covering nearly 60% of the Philippine households. The company has also invested in major trans-Pacific subsea cable systems, directly connecting the Philippines to the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong, strengthening regional and global connectivity resilience.

"This joint effort represents a major milestone in making the Philippines fully accessible to the global connectivity economy," said Dennis Anthony H. Uy, CEO and Co-Founder of Converge. "By joining the Connectbase ecosystem, we are enabling carriers and enterprises worldwide to engage with our network in seconds rather than days, while supporting the continued growth of Southeast Asia's digital economy."

By onboarding to the Connectbase Seller Cloud, Converge transitions from manual quoting to automated responses, enabling rapid participation in global RFPs, greater visibility with international buyers, and reduced order fallout through precise, location-level serviceability data. Buyers gain access not only to high-quality fiber, but also to resilient, low-latency routes critical for cloud, enterprise, and BPO traffic.

"Buyers sourcing connectivity in the Philippines can now reduce sourcing cycles from weeks to minutes, while sellers gain immediate visibility into global demand without incremental sales overhead," added Edmond. "This collaboration reinforces Connectbase's role as the platform enabling global connectivity commerce, connecting buyers to trusted infrastructure in every major region."

ABOUT CONNECTBASE

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Learn more at Connectbase.com.

ABOUT CONVERGE GLOBAL BUSINESS GROUP

Converge Global Business is the international & enterprise business unit of Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. Converge is the fastest-growing broadband service and technology provider in the Philippines. It is the first to operate an end-to-end pure fiber internet network in the country, delivering simple, fast, and reliable connectivity to Filipinos across all major islands. In addition to connectivity services, Converge offers integrated data center, enterprise and network solutions.

With more than 896,000 kilometers of fiber optic assets nationwide, Converge operates one of the most extensive fiber networks in the Philippines. Strengthening its global reach, Converge is a key partner in international subsea cable systems such as the Bifrost and SEA-H2X, enhancing transpacific and intra-Asia connectivity. These strategic investments fortify the Philippines' position as a digital hub, providing businesses and consumers with faster, more resilient, and low-latency connections to the world.

Through its world-class infrastructure, Converge delivers amazing digital experiences for residential, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

For more information, visit www.convergeict.com

Media Contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

Phone: (508) 202-1807

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Connectbase