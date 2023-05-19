IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, and China

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the IgA Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgA Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China.



The IgA Nephropathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM and China IgA Nephropathy market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current IgA Nephropathy treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



Key Highlights

Most IgA Nephropathy patients are diagnosed accidentally; the disease is mostly diagnosed during routine checkups.

In 2022, the market size of IgA Nephropathy was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 160 million , which is further estimated to increase by 2032.

, which is further estimated to increase by 2032. Calliditas Therapeutics' TARPEYO was the first FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy, which the US FDA approved in December 2021 , and the drug entered the market by the end of January 2022 .

, and the drug entered the market by the end of . In February 2023 , Travere Therapeutics' dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist FILSPARI, became the first non-immunosuppressive FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy, although still being put on REMS due to its potential hepatotoxic and embryo-fetal toxic effects.

, Travere Therapeutics' dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist FILSPARI, became the first non-immunosuppressive FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy, although still being put on REMS due to its potential hepatotoxic and embryo-fetal toxic effects. The expected launch of narsoplimab (Omeros Corporation) in 2024 is set to bring major changes in the treatment landscape of IgA Nephropathy, bringing in safer and more effective treatment options for IgA Nephropathy patients.

The recently published Part B results of the Phase III trial are expected to grant complete approval to TARPEYO, further increasing its availability to IgAN patients, but it is comparatively high cost still possesses a barrier.

Other emerging therapies like Novartis' iptacopan, Omeros Corporation's narsoplimab, Chinook Therapeutics' atrasentan and BION-1301, Vera Therapeutics' atacicept, Visterra's sibeprenlimab, and Remegen's telitacicept are expected to contribute significantly to the growing IgA Nephropathy market.

Key Questions Answered

Market insights

What was the IgA Nephropathy total market size, the market size by therapies, market share (%) distribution in 2019, and what would it look like in 2032? What are the contributing factors for this growth?

How will endothelial receptor antagonists as a class affect the treatment paradigm of IgA Nephropathy?

What kind of uptake endothelial receptor antagonists will be seen in IgA Nephropathy patients in the coming 10 years?

What will be the impact of emerging therapies on off-label treatment usage?

How will Narsoplimab compete with TARPEYO and FILSPARI?

What are the pricing variations among different geographies for approved and off-label therapies?

How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology insights

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of IgA Nephropathy? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM and China concerning the patient population of IgA Nephropathy?

concerning the patient population of IgA Nephropathy? What is the historical and forecasted IgA Nephropathy patient pool in the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ), the United Kingdom , Japan , and China ?

, EU4 ( , , , and ), the , , and ? What factors are affecting the increase in the prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy?

Current treatment scenario, marketed drugs, and emerging therapies

What are the current options for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What key designations have been granted for the emerging therapies for IgA Nephropathy?

What will be the impact of narsoplimab and iptacopan on off-label ACE inhibitor/ARB usage?

What is the cost burden of approved therapies on the patient?

Patient acceptability in terms of preferred treatment options as per real-world scenarios?

What are the country-specific accessibility issues of expensive, recently approved therapies? Focus on reimbursement policies.

What is the 7MM and China historical and forecasted market of IgA Nephropathy?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. IgAN Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of IgAN in 2019

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of IgAN in 2032



4. Executive Summary of IgAN



5. Key Events



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinical Manifestations

6.3. Risk Factors

6.4. Pathogenesis

6.5. Classification

6.5.1. Recurrent IgA Nephropathy

6.6. Biomarkers

6.7. Diagnosis

6.7.1. Differential Diagnosis



7. Treatment and Management

7.1.1. Treatment Guidelines



8. Methodology



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Prevalent Cases of IgA Nephropathy in the 7MM + China

9.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IgA Nephropathy in the 7MM + China

9.5. The United States

9.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of IgA Nephropathy in the United States

9.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IgA Nephropathy in the United States

9.5.3. Gender-specific Cases of IgA Nephropathy in the United States

9.5.4. Age-specific cases of IgA Nephropathy in the United States

9.6. EU4 and the UK

9.7. Japan

9.8. China



10. Patient Journey



11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Marketed Drugs: Key Cross Competition

11.2. TARPEYO/ KINPEYGO (budesonide): Calliditas Therapeutics AB/STADA Arzneimittel AG/Viatris

11.3. FILSPARI (sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics/CSL Vifor



12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Narsoplimab: Omeros Corporation

12.3. Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

12.4. Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

12.5. Sibeprenlimab (VIS-649): Visterra (a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical)

12.6. Cemdisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

12.7. Atacicept (VT-001): Vera Therapeutics

12.8. Telitacicept (RC18): RemeGen

12.9. BION-1301: Chinook Therapeutics



13. IgAN: 7MM + China Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3. Attribute Analysis

13.4. Market Outlook

13.5. Total Market Size of IgA Nephropathy in the 7MM + China

13.6. Market Size of IgA Nephropathy by Therapies in the 7MM + China

13.7. United States Market Size

13.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size

13.9. Japan Market Size

13.1. China Market Size



14. KOL Views



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Unmet needs



17. Market Access and Reimbursement

17.1. The United States

17.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.3.1. MHLW

