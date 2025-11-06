iGaming, Like Crypto, Set for Expansion Amid Tighter Regulation: 2026 iGaming Trends Report by SOFTSWISS

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global iGaming industry is entering a new phase of expansion, powered by clearer regulation and next-generation technology, according to the newly released 2026 iGaming Trends report by SOFTSWISS.

The report finds that common-sense regulation has become a catalyst for industry growth rather than a constraint. As governments provide clearer frameworks, companies make plans for the longer term, investors gain confidence, and players increasingly turn to trusted, licensed operators.

The global iGaming market is projected to reach $169 billion by 2030, up from $103 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.44%. Regulation is moving beyond voluntary guidelines, with many countries making responsible gaming (RG) standards, advertising limits, and spending checks a legal requirement.

The relationship between iGaming and its regulators is changing. Over 350 industry players, investors, and regulators were asked to rate the sector's current legal and regulatory environment on a scale from 1 to 10 – the higher the score, the more positive the view. Nearly half of the respondents chose ratings of 7 or above, with the average rating increasing to 6.36 in 2025 from 6.06 a year earlier, the SOFTSWISS survey found. This underscores that regulation is viewed in an increasingly positive light, bringing clarity and being mostly supportive of sustainable industry growth.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, commented: "Regulation is not always the enemy of growth. When done right, it becomes the foundation for it. Just as crypto markets are maturing with the introduction of regulations such as the GENIUS Act, lowering risk and encouraging participation, iGaming is now entering its own 'GENIUS moment.' Transparent rules level the playing field, protect players, and create confidence that drives sustainable expansion."

The 2026 iGaming Trends Report highlights 2025 as a transformative year, with governments worldwide introducing or tightening frameworks that combine market liberalisation with greater accountability. By creating safer, transparent, and competitive environments, authorities are reducing the appeal of bad-faith operators and laying the groundwork for sustainable industry expansion.

