IGEL Announces IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Award Winners

Presented during IGEL DISRUPT 24, honorees recognized for demonstrating strong commitment to customer success, active IGEL Ready program engagement and global success

MIAMI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced winners of the IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards. The award winners were recognized today during the IGEL Ready Summit taking place this week at IGEL DIRUPT 24 in Miami, Fla.

The third annual IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards program recognizes IGEL Ready partners that have demonstrated a strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready program, and success on a global scale. Partners are also recognized for having a clearly differentiated value proposition for customers and partners when their solutions are combined with IGEL, as well as their ability to improve the customer experience through their alliance with IGEL.

"IGEL Ready is a milestone program that brings together leading technology companies across the end user computing ecosystem," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "Leveraging our program structure, participants are able to make it easier for our mutual customers to secure and manage their endpoints while elevating productivity, compliance and versatility. We congratulate each of our IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Award winners and thank them for their ongoing commitment and engagement. Together, we are making end user computing easier and more secure for companies around the globe."

This year, the IGEL Ready winning partners were recognized in five categories. The winners are as follow:

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year 2024: Lenovo

IGEL Ready ISV Collaboration Partner of the Year: Citrix

IGEL Ready ISV Healthcare Partner of the Year: Imprivata

IGEL Ready Pioneer App of the Year: Liquidware

IGEL Ready Platform App of the Year: Parallels

"We are honored to be recognized as the IGEL Ready Partner of the Year," said Jonathan Pollock, Director, World Wide Commercial PC, Lenovo. "Employing the right devices at the endpoint can make all the difference in protecting enterprise data while also empowering workplace productivity. Together, with IGEL, we have elevated device security and performance with IGEL OS-powered devices that support hybrid work without compromising efficiency or experience."

The IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards were open to all IGEL Ready partners. To be considered for the awards, partners were required to submit an application illustrating how their engagement with IGEL has accelerated business growth, especially when leveraging the IGEL Ready partner programs, offerings, and events. Applications were reviewed and the winners were selected by an independent jury including prominent EUC industry experts.

Established in 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software.

For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at [email protected].

