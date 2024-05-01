IGEL Announces New Innovations with Citrix to Help Secure and Enhance Digital Work Experiences

IGEL among the first to support Citrix Enterprise Browser on Linux; announces plans to support Citrix uberAgent®

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today from IGEL DISRUPT 24 announced new innovations with Citrix , a business unit of Cloud Software Group, which enhance the security and digital work experiences of their mutual customers. IGEL announced that the IGEL OS will be among the first Linux OSs to deliver support for Citrix® Enterprise Browser, which works in concert with Citrix® Secure Private Access to provide zero trust access across virtual, web, and SaaS applications from a unified platform with common policies and observability. Citrix also announced planned Linux support with Citrix uberAgent®, which IGEL plans to support upon availability, enabling comprehensive endpoint monitoring of their devices.

"Citrix is excited to extend the reach of our security and observability solutions to Linux and to partner with IGEL on the integration of our offerings for our joint customers," said Sridhar Mullapudi, executive vice president and general manager, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. "Citrix and IGEL are enabling any enterprise that wants to secure their employees, IT environment and content while delivering a more secure device posture without compromising user experience."

Through collaborative development and innovation via the IGEL Ready and Citrix Ready™ partner programs, IGEL is delivering support for the following Citrix solutions:

For organizations that want to keep apps secure and hybrid workforces productive, IGEL has released support for Citrix Secure Private Access. Delivering adaptive access to all IT-sanctioned apps – web, SaaS, and client-server – whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, Citrix Secure Private Access prevents unauthorized access and eliminates threats from any IGEL OS-powered device. The Citrix Secure Private Access agent for IGEL OS is available now. Citrix uberAgent. To improve user experience, the new Citrix uberAgent monitoring agent will deliver rich metrics for IGEL OS clients. Integrated with Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, and other similar systems, uberAgent offers a variety of use case dashboards for threat detection and enhanced security. IGEL OS is expected to be among the first Linux OSs to support Citrix uberAgent when available.

"IGEL and Citrix are committed to delivering the collaborative innovations that secure and revolutionize how people work," said Jim Airdo, senior vice president of strategic alliances, IGEL. "Our longstanding partnership, from the development lab to the field, delivers, time and again, the new capabilities our joint customers need to elevate and secure the end user computing experience. We are pleased to once again deliver industry-first innovations for Citrix users, underscoring the depth of our partnership."

These new developments and enhanced Citrix technology support are being featured this week during IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest EUC event taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla. During the event, Citrix delivered a half-day technical bootcamp which provided the opportunity to delve into the cutting-edge world of digital workspaces, zero trust security options, observability solutions featuring Citrix's newly acquired uberAgent technology, and enhanced application delivery methods under the guidance of industry experts. For more information on using IGEL OS with Citrix, visit https://igel.com/citrix.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and the EUC Division of Broadcom as well as dozens of other IGEL Ready partners. For more information, visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

About Citrix

Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides a secure app and desktop delivery platform that companies of all sizes can use to enable secure flexible work. With Citrix, employees can work where and how they prefer, and IT can be confident their information and devices remain safe. Click here to learn more about Citrix solutions and the value they can provide.

Citrix, Citrix Ready, and uberAgent are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloud Software Group, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

