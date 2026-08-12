IGEL Partners with Menlo Security to Strengthen Zero Trust-Aligned Secure Access from Endpoint to Browser

The joint solution strengthens endpoint-to-browser security while helping

organizations optimize VDI use for supported browser and SaaS workflows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL ® , a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, and Menlo Security, the leader in Browser Security for human and agentic workforces, today announced a partnership that delivers end-to-end secure access from endpoint to enterprise applications. The joint solution pairs the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ with Menlo Secure Application Access (SAA), helping organizations reduce unnecessary VDI dependency for browser-first workflows, reduce endpoint agent sprawl, and support Zero Trust-aligned access across web and SaaS workflows.

IGEL Partners with Menlo Security

Closing the Endpoint-to-Browser Security Gap

Security architects face a critical challenge: many endpoint security models still treat device posture and browser access as separate control points, despite most work now happening in the browser through cloud and web applications. That gap is widening as AI agents begin working alongside employees in the browser, introducing new browser-based activity patterns that legacy endpoints and access controls were not designed to govern. The IGEL and Menlo Security partnership addresses this gap by creating a coordinated trust model that begins with the endpoint and extends into browser-based application access.

"The future of enterprise computing is browser-first, but browser security is only as strong as the operating system beneath it," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at IGEL. "IGEL is the secure OS foundation for modern application access, providing the trusted platform organizations need to confidently embrace browser-delivered workspaces. Together with the Menlo Browser Security Platform, we're delivering end-to-end protection that unifies endpoint and browser security into a single, resilient Zero Trust architecture."

The joint solution reduces common integration and operational challenges that arise when endpoint and web security operate independently. Rather than adding more endpoint agents or routing browser-first workflows through full VDI sessions, security architects can align endpoint governance with browser-based access controls across the entire access path.

Architecture Built for Simplicity and Scale

With today's announcement, IGEL and Menlo Security are delivering a joint solution that combines IGEL-powered endpoints with Menlo Secure Application Access, providing three core architectural advantages:

Coordinated Zero Trust-Aligned Control Plane : IGEL's Preventative Security Model ® helps establish a trusted endpoint foundation by reducing endpoint attack surfaces and limiting unnecessary risk before access occurs. Menlo SAA complements that foundation by applying least-privilege access controls for web and SaaS applications. Together, security teams can align endpoint governance through the Universal Management Suite™ (UMS™) with browser and SaaS access policies enforced through Menlo SAA, replacing disconnected endpoint and access workflows with a more coordinated security operating model.

: IGEL's Preventative Security Model helps establish a trusted endpoint foundation by reducing endpoint attack surfaces and limiting unnecessary risk before access occurs. Menlo SAA complements that foundation by applying least-privilege access controls for web and SaaS applications. Together, security teams can align endpoint governance through the Universal Management Suite™ (UMS™) with browser and SaaS access policies enforced through Menlo SAA, replacing disconnected endpoint and access workflows with a more coordinated security operating model. Clientless Application Access : Organizations can secure access to business-critical applications for supported browser and SaaS access patterns without deploying additional endpoint agents or extending VDI infrastructure to workflows that can be securely delivered through the browser. This helps reduce endpoint agent sprawl and infrastructure complexity while simplifying deployment across diverse endpoint environments.

: Organizations can secure access to business-critical applications for supported browser and SaaS access patterns without deploying additional endpoint agents or extending VDI infrastructure to workflows that can be securely delivered through the browser. This helps reduce endpoint agent sprawl and infrastructure complexity while simplifying deployment across diverse endpoint environments. Streamlined Management: Security architects can leverage the UMS™ for centralized endpoint control while applying Menlo's browser-based security policies through existing identity providers and security orchestration tools.

"Together, IGEL and Menlo give security teams one coordinated path from the device to the application, so they can extend Zero Trust everywhere their people and AI agents work without stacking endpoint agents or standing up VDI," said Aayush Agarwal, Director of Product Management at Menlo Security. "Securing the browser is now central to securing the enterprise, and we are building the Menlo Browser Security Platform to be the foundation that leading endpoint and infrastructure partners like IGEL can extend their own value on."

Measurable Business Impact

Organizations implementing the joint solution can expect specific operational improvements:

Enhanced Security Posture : Coordinated Zero Trust-aligned controls from endpoint to application reduce common gaps between device trust, credential use, and browser-based application access.

: Coordinated Zero Trust-aligned controls from endpoint to application reduce common gaps between device trust, credential use, and browser-based application access. Simplified Architecture : Fewer endpoint agents and access-path integration points reduce both technical complexity and operational risk.

: Fewer endpoint agents and access-path integration points reduce both technical complexity and operational risk. Reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): More targeted use of VDI infrastructure for the workloads that require it, while browser and SaaS workflows can move to a simpler secure access model to improve IT efficiency. The joint solution supports immediate deployment for organizations seeking to modernize VDI environments or strengthen existing endpoint security investments with comprehensive web application protection.

To learn more about the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, visit https://www.igel.com/secure-endpoint-os/.

About IGEL

IGEL ® is a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OS, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments. Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model®, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL Ready partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery™ (BC&DR) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at www.igel.com.

Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security is the pioneer of the Browser Security Platform (BSP), the industry's first infrastructure designed to govern a hybrid workforce of humans and autonomous AI agents. By centering the browser as the new enterprise operating system, Menlo provides a "Guardian Runtime" that resolves the unique risks created when AI agents operate at machine-speed without human skepticism. The Menlo platform enables the agentic enterprise to scale AI with confidence, providing universal connectivity to legacy data and unified zero-day threat prevention across every session. Trusted by over 1,000 global enterprises—including eight of the ten largest financial institutions and major government agencies—Menlo protects over 8 million users and millions of simultaneous AI agent sessions. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, and backed by investors including JPMorgan Chase, American Express Ventures, and Vista Equity Partners, Menlo is securing the browser for the agentic age. Learn more at www.menlosecurity.com.