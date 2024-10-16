IGEN Announces New Partnership with Ryan, a Global Tax Services Firm

Ryan to Utilize Motor Fuel Excise Tax Automation

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN, a leading provider of tax compliance software, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Ryan to automate their clients' return preparation and filing across motor fuel excise tax, including IRS Form 720 electronic filings. Ryan is a leading global tax services and software provider that will benefit from integration with IGEN's platform, ComplyIQ®. Coupled with Ryan's extensive tax advisory expertise, the partnership provides businesses with a comprehensive solution that simplifies compliance, enhances accuracy, and supports the evolving demands of modern tax operations.

This engagement is significant as one of a select few "compliance as a service (CaaS)" partnerships in motor fuel excise tax.

"Together, we are setting a new industry standard by combining tax technology and expertise to meet the challenges of today's tax landscape," said Ryan Padget, President of IGEN. "The firm's adoption of Form 720 and our platform, ComplyIQ, continues to validate IGEN as a leader in excise tax software."

"This collaboration addresses the growing challenge of limited tax expertise by offering a seamless integration of software, compliance services and expert advisory services in a single, streamlined solution." said Oscar Garza, Principal at Ryan.

About IGEN

Founded in 2013, IGEN is a leading tax compliance software company trusted by industry leaders. Their platform, ComplyIQ, is the complete toolkit for reducing redundancy and risk while managing tax compliance implications. Learn more about ComplyIQ at complyiq.io.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

