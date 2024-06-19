IGEN Becomes a Modernized E-File Provider for Form 720, the Quarterly Excise Tax Return

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN, a leading provider of motor fuel excise tax software, is proud to announce that it has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to offer electronic filing of the quarterly federal excise tax return, Form 720, through the Modernized E-File (MeF) program.

Form 720 reports and pays federal quarterly excise taxes, including fuel taxes.

IGEN's platform, ComplyIQ™, enables clients to generate Form 720 and its supporting forms and schedules in an XML format, which can be uploaded to the IRS website and filed electronically. This eliminates the need to mail or fax paper returns and provides faster confirmation of filing and payment.

"We are committed to providing the best and most complete solutions for tax compliance. That's why we're excited to offer the convenience, accuracy, and security of e-filing Form 720 as a partner with a long history and great track record," said IGEN's president, Ryan Padget. "This is significant for IGEN and the industry, as we are one of a few providers and the most trusted brand in the motor fuel excise tax industry."

About IGEN:

Founded in 2013, IGEN is a leading tax compliance software company trusted by industry leaders. It's platform, ComplyIQ, is the complete toolkit for reducing redundancy and risk, while managing tax compliance implications.

