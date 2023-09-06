IGEN Launches Filing Calendar Adding to Compliance Platform

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN, a nationwide tax compliance software company, announced today the launch of their latest software innovation, ComplyIQ TaskBoard™, a dynamic tax calendar and dashboard that gives top-down visibility to all tax compliance risk across the enterprise.

With pre-defined templates for each step in the tax compliance process, indirect and direct tax teams can stay compliant, manage the workload, and optimize team efficiencies – all in one place. The risk assessment and performance dashboard increases transparency in the executive suite and empowers tax leaders to optimize performance.

"We've heard from our clients, partners, and advisory board that despite tax compliance being a mission-critical function of the organization, their teams often lack the tools to effectively manage the compliance process with complete visibility and governance," said Ryan Padget, President of IGEN. "Meanwhile, the landscape of tax compliance is becoming increasingly complex with growing regulatory demands. Our clients needed a platform to effectively manage it all with global insight into the compliance process and total risk exposure."

ComplyIQ TaskBoard complements any in-house system, tax software, or manual compliance process.

Talk to an expert or explore www.complyiq.io for more information.

About IGEN:

IGEN is a leading tax compliance software company committed to empowering businesses and tax teams with a user-friendly, powerful platform for navigating complex tax regulations and mitigating risk across the business.

